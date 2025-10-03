St Kilda gets Silvagni deal through and now wait on Tom De Koning decision after lodging relevant paperwork on Friday

Jack Silvagni during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park on June 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

JACK Silvagni is officially a St Kilda player after his requested move to Moorabbin was approved by the AFL on Friday.

Silvagni is set to be joined by former Carlton teammate Tom De Koning after paperwork for his move was also lodged after the free agency window opened at 9am AEST Friday morning.

The Blues have the opportunity to match the Saints' offer for restricted free agent De Koning, but will not, AFL.com.au's lead trade and draft journalist Callum Twomey has reported.

An unrestricted free agent, Silvagni's move triggers a compensation pick for the Blues, which will be at the end of the first round of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft, currently selection 19.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining St Kilda and starting this new chapter," Silvagni said on Friday.

"The Saints have a strong mix of established talent and exciting young players, and I feel I can add to that with my experience, versatility and drive to compete.

Paperwork approved.



Unrestricted free agent Jack Silvagni has signed with St Kilda. Carlton will receive an End of First Round selection (currently #19) in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft as compensation. — AFL House (@AFL_House) October 3, 2025

"As a young father, this decision is also about building the next stage of my life with my wife Grace and our son Charlie. The opportunity to grow both on and off the field in a stable and supportive environment was really important in making this choice."

St Kilda's head of talent and acquisition Graeme Allan said the Saints are excited to welcome Silvagni to Moorabbin.

"Jack is a proven competitor who has shown over a long period that he can adapt to the needs of his team, whether that's as a marking target, a defensive presence, or through his leadership on and off the field," Allan said.

"He brings maturity, experience and a hard edge, while also strengthening our ability to adapt in different game situations. Jack is a high-quality footballer and person, and we're thrilled he's chosen to continue his career with us."