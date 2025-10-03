The winner of the Footy Focus competition for 2025, thanks to Toyota's Good For Footy program, has been decided

A group of kids play on the dirt oval between games during Ntaria Sports Weekend, in Ntaria, Northern Territory in May 2025. Picture: Charlie Lowson

This year’s Footy Focus competition has been one of the biggest yet, with more than 5000 entries submitted by over 500 photographers nationwide. The competition continues to celebrate the essence of grassroots footy, its people, its stories, and the unforgettable moments that make the game so special.

Entries were judged by the AFL Photos team on creativity, technical execution (exposure, sharpness, use of light, lenses, and white balance), composition and cropping, storytelling impact, and finally that all-important X-factor. Above all, the judges sought images that truly captured the essence of grassroots footy.

From an outstanding field of entries, we are proud to reveal the top 10 for 2025 and announce our winner: Charlie Lowson from Alice Springs. A long-time Footy Focus participant, Charlie’s breathtaking image embodies the magic of community football, with kids chasing the game they love against the glowing backdrop of the Red Centre.

Winner - Charlie Lowson

AFL chief photographer Michael Willson said Lowson's "magical" image was a standout among the thousands of photos submitted in this year's competition.

“This stunning picture by Charlie Lowson was a standout winner of this year’s competition. The golden light streaming through the trees, lighting up the red dust as the children have fun playing Australia’s game creates such a striking composition," he said.

"The image has been cleverly underexposed to let the light dominate, creating silhouettes of the subjects which also accentuates the dust.

"The picture takes your mind to a fanciful place – from the red dust of Alice Springs to the green grass of the MCG, perhaps one of these children could be the next Buddy Franklin – who knows, but that’s the power of this single magical frame."

For winning the Footy Focus 2025 competition, thanks to Toyota's Good for Footy program, Charlie will get a 'money can't buy' opportunity to shadow an AFL Photos photographer at a game in Melbourne in 2026.

"I’ve been to games at the 'G and other ovals, but I think at ground level it will be something else," he said.

"The pace of the game ... I’ve shot a couple of AFL games at Traeger Park here in Alice Springs but I think this will be completely different. Players feed off crowds and 5000 compared to 50,000 will be insane."

Charlie said he was initially panicked when Michael Willson called him on FaceTime, and then "surprised and speechless" when he realised he'd won this year's competition.

"There were so many stunning photos and the standard is just getting higher each year so I’m feeling incredibly proud and grateful to all the amazing people who have supported me and given me opportunities to photograph such special moments," she said.

Having captured a photo with similar lighting last year, Charlie said he knew there was potential to photograph something great in 2025 but it took plenty of things to align at the last minute.

"You have a short window of time and available light that pokes through some trees - five, maybe 10 minutes," he said.

"As the action was halted, I was on the oval and kids started to play and I rushed back a little and saw this kid break away from the pack. It was magical, I shot some of the kids playing during the half-time break of one of the games, palming each other off, dodging and weaving.

"It’s something completely different to what you see around the country, the dust amongst the back light really adds to the atmosphere.

"I'm grateful for the remote communities for allowing me to come out, Nicholas Williams and family for inviting me to cover it and the players and community members for always being so welcoming. It’s why I do it, to capture moments for them as you don’t see a camera out there usually."

THE REST OF THE TOP 10

Adam Brock of Swan Districts takes evasive action to avoid another player in unseasonably wet conditions in a WAFL match in Perth, Western Australia in August 2025. Picture: Blake Parry

Michael Willson says: "Spectacular action combined with mud and rain can only mean one thing, a cracking picture. We don’t see many of these images at AFL level anymore, so when one of this quality is presented it really catches the eye."

The Muluwurri Magpies celebrate winning the Tiwi Islands Grand Final, on Tiwi Islands, Northern Territory in July 2025. Picture: Celina Whan

Michael Willson says: "The pure elation and sense of community are just two elements that make this wonderful picture really stand out. A powerful reminder of what the game means to so many, from all corners of the country."

Ashwin Currie of St Kevins' First XVIII leaps to spoil his Xavier College opponent during the APS round four match between St Kevin's College and Xavier College, in Melbourne, Victoria in May 2025. Picture: Jordan Sacchetta

Michael Willson says: "We have here a really unique action picture. The shape of the players is interesting but what really makes the composition is the clean, green background. It makes the players really pop out of the frame, and points to the technical precision required to capture the scene in perfect sharpness."

A Russells Creek player tackles an Allansford player, during the WDFNL match between Allansford and Russells Creek, in Warrnambool, Victoria in June 2025. Picture: Jordan Smith

Michael Willson says: "A really great country footy picture. Both players are all in, fully committed - the tackle is intense and desperate, the hair flying everywhere is a nice detail. But I love the cars in the background, the lights on the blue vehicle and the rain-soaked players points to a fairly miserable day, so kudos to the photographer for hanging in there and jagging a cracking frame."

Mailey Kelly of North Beaches celebrates kicking a goal, in the Perth Football League match between Life Without Barriers and WA All abilities, in Perth Western Australia in August 2025. Picture: Kiara Blake

Michael Willson says: "I love the passion and jubilation in this picture almost as much as I love how clean, bold and colourful it is. Super sharp and perfectly exposed, it all just works."

Nicola Weston of Endeavour Hills is overcome with emotion on the final siren after winning the SFNL Div 1 Women's Grand Final in Melbourne, Victoria in August 2025. Picture: Riley Lockett

Michael Willson says: "This image really stood out with the raw emotion on display. I also like the way the image draws your eye upwards to the tallest player also celebrating.Technicially speaking, intense sunlight falling across the subjects is always tough to expose for but the photographer has nailed the exposure here, with lots of detail still in the highlights."

Xavier Tweedly, Luke Smith and Edmund Walsh contest for the ball under relentless rain, in the Hampden League match between the Port Fairy Seagulls and Cobden Bombers in Cobden, Victoria in July 2025. Picture: Sam Connellan

Michael Willson says: "This image would not look out of place in an art gallery. The intensity of the players slogging it out in brutal conditions is captured perfectly, and cleverly treated in black and white to accentuate the grit and grain. I also like how the background washes out to white, making the players and their battle against each other (and the conditions) stand out even more."

Mia Russo of West Perth flies to tackle Carys D'addario of West Perth in the WAFLW match between West Perth and Swan Districts, in Perth, Western Australia in April 2025. Picture: Blake Parry

Michael Willson says: "The flying tackle always makes a spectacular picture, but so often the players faces are obscured or the angle is wrong. Not the case here. Both players are unobscured, really personifying the intensity of the tackle. The hair flying is the final touch on a great action picture."

A trio of North Beach players huddle to celebrate a special moment after their grand final win in the Perth football League Grand Final match between North Beach and Curtin Uni Wesley in Perth, Australia in September 2025. Picture: Blake Parry

Michael Willson says: "I love how the photographer has attacked this scene in a completely different and creative way. Looking up underneath the players provides such a different perspective and really intensifies the emotion on display. The little streak of light over the faces adds an extra dimension of power to the image."

That's it for Footy Focus 25, thanks to Toyota’s Good for Footy program. Head to the Footy Focus hub to check out the weekly highlights and features, and get ready for Footy Focus 26!