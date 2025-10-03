After asking to step down from the captaincy Jack Steele has been told to consider a change of club

Jack Steele after the round 18 match between St Kilda and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, July 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA will have a new captain in 2026 after telling incumbent leader Jack Steele he was free to explore opportunities at rival clubs next year.

Despite Steele's desire to remain at Moorabbin for the remainder of his two-year contract, St Kilda officials told him on Friday morning that they were open to him moving to another club.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Steele has just completed the third year of a five-year deal signed at the end of 2021, when he was coming off a fifth place in the Brownlow Medal and fourth in the AFLCA Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year.

He is a two-time winner of the Trevor Barker Award as St Kilda's best and fairest (in 2020 and 2021) but he has gradually fallen out of favour under Ross Lyon's reign as senior coach, spending less time in the midfield.

Jack Steele in action during St Kilda's clash with Essendon in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Steele, 29, was named as the starting substitute for the Saints' round 21 clash against North Melbourne, and finished the season with 21 games to his name.

He has played 202 games across 11 seasons at AFL level, including 17 games with GWS where he started as a rookie selection before moving to St Kilda ahead of the 2017 season.

All-Australian defender Callum Wilkie looms as the likely choice to replace Steele as Saints skipper.

ST KILDA STATEMENT

"At his recent year-end exit interview Jack Steele advised the club of his desire to step down from the captaincy.

"The club called Jack in today for a follow up discussion about his playing future and to discuss his openness to explore other opportunities.

"Jack advised the club he wants to stay but is prepared to consider opportunities if presented to him."