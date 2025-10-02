IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalist Damian Barrett and guest host Joey Pignataro unpack all of football's big issues.
- Essendon skipper Zach Merrett wins his sixth B&F and still seems set on leaving
- The Lions gun who now sits comfortably among the club's modern greats
- New Demons coach Steven King tells Clayton Oliver to look for another club
- Damo says he gets King's decision, even with Christian Petracca seeking an exit
- The free agency window opens today - who's set to move first?
