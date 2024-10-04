The winners of the Footy Focus competition for 2024 have been decided

Ranku Eagles player Quinton Ross celebrates a goal in the Tiwi Islands Grand Final in August 2024. Picture: Celina Whan

AFTER sifting through more than 5,000 entries from 576 photographers from around Australia, as well as images sent in from the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan, we can reveal the winner of the Footy Focus photography competition for 2024.

Winner - Celina Whan

AFL chief photographer Michael Willson said Whan had "captured the passion of the game in a single frame perfectly".

"I love the dust and the excitement on the faces of the children - the sun behind the play brings out the colour in the flags and trees, complementing the yellow guernsey," he said.

"Above all this image serves as a beautiful reminder of our shared passion for the game, from the bottom of the country right to the top."

For winning the #FootyFocus24 competition, thanks to Toyota's Good for Footy program, Celina has won the right to don the blue photographer's vest at an AFL game in round one, 2025 at the MCG, where she will shoot the match alongside either Michael Willson or fellow AFL photographer Dylan Burns.

She will also receive an unforgettable Gather Round experience in Adelaide valued at more than $5,000.

Celina said she was delighted to be crowned the winner of Footy Focus in 2024, saying she was simply happy to be in the top 10, let alone take the winning photo.

"There were so many stunning photos and the standard is just getting higher each year so I’m feeling incredibly proud and grateful to all the amazing people who have supported me and given me opportunities to photograph such special moments," she said.

Celina said she knew when she took the photo that she had captured something special.

"I actually had goosebumps while shooting the photo. I knew that the energy, passion and scene was something I’d never experienced before and may never again," she said.

Ranku Eagles player Quinton Ross celebrates a goal in the Tiwi Islands Grand Final in August 2024. Picture: Celina Whan

Highly commended - Charlie Lowson

A young Laramba Roos player takes an amazing mark amid the dust and the setting sun during Ntaria Sports Weekend in May 2024. Picture: Charlie Lowson

Michael Willson says: "There’s something magical about this frame from Charlie. The stream of mottled light, mixed with the dust and silhouettes of the players combines for a beautiful composition."

Highly commended - Celina Whan

The Tapalinga Superstars celebrates their win over the Muluwurri Magpies in the Tiwi Island Grand Finals in August 2024. Picture: Celina Whan

Michael Willson says: "Again, Celina has captured what the game means to so many. The players in the foreground and child in the background immerses you in the huddle, feeling the excitement of the premiership for these players."

THE TOP 10 PHOTOGRAPHS

Jai Serong from Box Hill Hawks kicks in front of a packed hill at Box Hill City Oval in August 2024. Picture: Andrew Wiseman

Michael Willson says: "Sometimes less is more. A classical kicking action, perfectly exposed late afternoon sun behind the player, combined with the packed outer makes this a great footy picture."

Dareo Rogers of the Murrumbeena Lions celebrates one of his two final quarter goals in their Senior Division 2 Grand Final Victory. Picture: Jordan Sacchetta

Michael Willson says: "The passionate celebration is amazing, but it’s the creativity that I like in this frame from Jordan. Shooting low to the ground gives the players so much more presence and really makes the picture."

WAFL legend Tony Notte celebrates his 300th game with his daughter Alaska in June 2024. Picture: Blake Parry

Michael Willson says: "You can’t go past the pure joy and emotion written on the faces here. Footy is family and this picture encapsulates that perfectly."

Bill Cutten

Esperance celebrating their premiership win over Gibson in the Esperance District Football Association in August 2024. Picture: Bill Cutten

Michael Willson says: "I love the composition here, with the player to the left of frame, celebrating inwards to his teammates and supporters. The late afternoon cloudy sky adds a nice touch."

St Kevin's students cheer on one of their school's players against Xavier College in the APS competition in April 2024. Picture: Jordan Sacchetta

Michael Willson says: "This is the perfect juxtaposition to our winning photo. So similar, yet so different. From schoolboys in the south to the top of the Tiwis, the shared passion for our game is unmatched, captured with stunning clarity here by Jordan."

An East Brighton U16s girl player competes for the footy in a pack of Port Melbourne players in September 2024. Picture: Riley Lockett

Michael Willson says: "A chaotic scene that keeps you looking for more. So much going on yet it is neatly composed in the frame, similarities to a Caravaggio!"

Bill Cutten

The Gibson senior women prepare for another match against arch rivals Ports in the Esperance District Football Association. Picture: Bill Cutten

Michael Willson says: "A very unique composition here and full points to Bill for doing something different. I love the angle and the contrast of the blue sky against the yellow guernseys."

Michael Willson's tips for 2025 Footy Focus entrants

What advice do you have for photographers considering entering next year?

I’m a big one for trying different things - whether that be shooting from a different vantage point, different settings on your camera, experimenting with shadow and light. Anything that might produce something unique is worth a shot.



What are some of the common mistakes that photographers make?

The biggest mistake we are seeing is to do with cropping. So many great frames have been let down by a poor crop, whether that be cropped too loose, on an angle, vertically instead of horizontally etc. Cropping is about seeing a picture within a picture so this is definitely an area for photographers to focus on.



What are you looking for when you're judging the photos?

Photographically you want to see an image that is technically sound with correct exposure, focus, white balance etc. Outside of that, I’m looking for something unique, something with an ‘X’ factor that grabs you at first sight and captures the essence of the game.

That's it for #FootyFocus24, thanks to Toyota’s Good for Footy program. Head to the Footy Focus hub to check out the weekly highlights and features, and get ready for #FootyFocus25!