Harry Perryman's move to Collingwood is confirmed

Harry Perryman after GWS's loss to Adelaide in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will learn what pick it receives as compensation for losing free agent Harry Perryman to Collingwood later on Friday.

After being chased by Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and the Pies, Perryman this week decided on the 2023 premier as his new home.

The free agency move was confirmed on Friday.

The AFL's compensation formula for clubs who lose a free agent has long been shrouded in some mystery, although a player's age and salary and the length of the contract are contributing factors.

Perryman played 129 games for the Giants in eight seasons.

The 25-year-old's shift south follows that of teammate Isaac Cumming, who will join Adelaide on a six-year deal.

More to come ...