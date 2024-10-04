Midfielder's move from GWS to SA locked in as Adelaide builds its list

Isaac Cumming during the First Semi Final between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at ENGIE Stadium, September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ISAAC Cumming's free agency move to Adelaide has been confirmed on Friday morning.

After being restricted to just six senior games this season the 26-year-old sought a change of scene in South Australia, with both the Crows and Port Adelaide chasing his signature.

Cumming eventually named Adelaide as his chosen destination when his season ended in Greater Western Sydney's semi-final loss to Brisbane.

Playing 65 of a possible 72 games through 2021-2023, Cumming established himself in the Giants' best side, but a pre-season calf issue followed by a hamstring injury kept him on the sidelines until round 16 this year.

Another hamstring strain saw him miss GWS' last five games of the home and away season before he returned for the finals.

As an unrestricted free agent the Crows will not need to send anything back the Giants' way for Cumming, but GWS will receive compensation from the AFL in the form of a yet-to-be-determined selection at the Telstra AFL Draft.

