Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Hayden Young, Harry McKay, Tom Doedee. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Saturday April 5, 2.40pm ACDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

Former Sun Chris Burgess has had limited opportunities at the Crows, but is keeping his name front and centre should a key forward go down after slotting five goals in Adelaide's 29-point win over North Adelaide on Saturday.

Billy Dowling is also pushing for a senior recall with 26 disposals, eight marks and a goal, Charlie Edwards returning similar numbers with 21 touches, nine marks and one goal.

Zac Taylor (16 disposals, seven marks) and Tyler Welsh (eight touches) slotted two gals each, while Brayden Cook (17 touches, six tackles) and Luke Pedlar (19 disposals) kicked one apiece.

SSP selection Lachlan McAndrew had a big day in the ruck, finishing with 21 disposals, 32 hitouts and nine clearances.

Harry Schoenberg was busy with 19 touches, Chayce Jones had 16, Brodie Smith 18, and Jordon Butts 15.

Other senior Crows in action included Toby Murray (13 touches, eight hitouts), Hugh Bond (nine disposals) and Oscar Ryan (11).

Learn More 08:56

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Brisbane at Swinburne Centre, Saturday April 5, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

After breaking into the seniors for four games last year, big man Henry Smith has started this year in the state league but may force his way back to AFL level if he performs as well as he did on Saturday.

Smith was Brisbane's best with 25 disposals, 33 hitouts, six clearances and three goals in the Lions' 22-point loss to Richmond.

Learn More 01:59

Fellow ruck/forward Brandon Ryan was his side's only other multiple goalkicker with two from 13 disposals, while Darcy Gardiner slotted one major.

Bend it like Brandon 🌬️



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/2E1wrjDOjV — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 5, 2025

Tom Doedee was strong in his first game back from a knee injury with 14 disposals and five marks as he looks to return from what has currently been 672 days without AFL action.

James Tunstill got plenty of the ball with 25 touches and five clearances, with Academy product Sam Marshall (20 disposals, five clearances) also busy.

Luke Beecken (16 disposals), Deven Robertson (18), Reece Torrent (16) and Darragh Joyce (13) all got plenty of it, while Conor McKenna (11), Luke Lloyd (eight), Shadeau Brain (six), Zane Zakostelsky (seven) were all quieter.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Southport at Ikon Park, Saturday April 5, 7.10pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Harry McKay fronted up in the VFL after some time away from the game for personal reasons, the key forward kicking two goals from nine touches and seven marks.

Another plus was the form of Elijah Hollands, also returning from a self-imposed break, and gathering 18 disposals.

The Camporeale brothers had a good day, Ben the busier of the two with 23 disposals and five clearances, while Lucas collected 15 touches including one goal.

Jaxon Binns did what he does, racking up 23 disposals, SSP signing Matt Carroll had 17 touches and Jordan Boyd finished with 20 .

Harry Lemmey slotted two goals from 10 disposals and fellow big man Hudson O'Keefe slotted one from seven touches and 30 hitouts.

Other Blues in action included Harry O'Farrell (11 disposals), Billy Wilson (10), Francis Evans (eight), Harry Charleston (eight) and Rob Monahan (three).

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Collingwood at Barry Plant Park, Sunday April 6, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Claremont at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday April 5, 2.30pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel Thunder's clash

FREMANTLE stars Sean Darcy and Hayden Young made successful returns to the field in Peel's 79-79 draw with Claremont.

Darcy played in the WAFL for the first time since 2019 after overcoming knee and ankle surgeries, picking up 12 disposals, six tackles and 19 hitouts in an encouraging comeback.

Young, meanwhile, has overcome hamstring injuries which have hindered his pre-season, playing a starring role with three goals and 19 touches.

Will Brodie continued where he left off last season with 32 disposals and six clearances, while James Aish gathered 23 touches.

Cooper Simpson put his hand up to add to his two AFL games with 30 disposals, with former Geelong and Port Adelaide player Quinton Narkle having 22.

Young ruck Liam Reidy had 16 hitouts and 10 disposals, with Hugh Davies getting 15 disposals and father-son selection Jaren Carr gathering nine.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Casey Demons at GMHBA Stadium, Friday April 4, 3.50pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Geelong's second pick in last year's AFL Draft, Jay Polkinghorne, showed a bit with three goals in the Cats' 19-point win against Casey on Friday.

Fellow teenager Patrick Retschko, taken in the 2024 rookie draft, also got among the goals with two from his 16 disposals.

Jhye Clarke (31 touches, seven clearances) and George Stevens (27 and 11) were the biggest ball winners, while Oliver Wiltshire (two goals, 23 touches) also got amongst it as he searches for a senior debut.

Learn More 02:09

Veteran Mitch Duncan finished with 21 disposals as he tries to find a path back into the AFL side.

Rookie ruckman Joe Pike had 10 touches and 23 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Northern Bullants at People First Stadium, Saturday April 5, 3.40pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Brayden Fiorini had the ball on a string in Gold Coast’s colossal 125-point win against the Northern Bullants, picking up a massive 43 disposals to go with 10 clearances.

Alex Sexton made a strong case for a senior recall with five goals, 26 disposals and eight marks.

Ned Moyle dominated in the ruck with 43 hitouts and five clearances.

Plenty of senior-listed Suns had a good day in front of the sticks, with Alex Davies (29 disposals) kicking three, Nick Holman (24 disposals) two, Max Knobel three, Malcolm Rosas two, and Ben Jepson two.

James Tsitas racked up disposals too, amassing 33 and one goal.

Alex Davies plays some pinball to set up Malcolm Rosas 🤝



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/Zu5TztYuGe — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 5, 2025

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sandringham at Blacktown ISP, Sunday April 6, 9.30am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Casey Demons at GMHBA Stadium, Friday April 4, 3.50pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Former Brisbane tall forward Tom Fullarton grabbed himself a bag of goals on Friday, finishing with five from 19 disposals in Casey's 16-point loss to Geelong.

Learn More 02:24

Fellow big man Aidan Johnson kicked two goals from 15 touches as he looks for a quick recall to the highest level.

Some magic on the goal line from Aidan Johnson 🎩



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/sGGHjDBzzO — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 4, 2025

Jack Billings responded well to being dropped with one goal from 15 disposals, while young ruck Will Verrall also slotted one major from 12 touches and 28 hitouts.

Blake Howes was the busiest for the Demons, with a return of 25 disposals and nine marks, with Oliver Sestan (22 touches, nine marks), Bailey Laurie (19 touches) and Taj Woewodin (16) also getting their hands on the ball.

Kynan Brown led all-comers for tackles with 10, to go with 17 touches.

Other Melbourne players in action included Ricky Mentha (13 disposals, six tackles), Jed Adams (12 disposals), Jai Culley (11) and Tom Campbell (eight and 10 hitouts).

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Sydney at Arden Street Oval, Sunday April 6, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Port Adelaide at Thomas Farms Oval, Saturday April 5, 2.10pm ACDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

After a quiet game as sub in Port Adelaide's AFL side last week, Tom Cochrane stood out back at state league level, kicking four goals in the Power's 29-point loss to Sturt on Saturday.

Former Crow and Sun Rory Atkins racked up the disposals with 28, while Hugh Jackson (23 disposals, eight tackles, one goal) and Will Lorenz (22 touches) also got plenty of ball.

Ivan Soldo dominated in the ruck with 45 hitouts as well as 13 disposals, doing pretty much all the work on the ball, although draftee Jack Whitlock (one goal, eight touches) helped out down forward.

Category B rookie Benny Barrett had 13 disposals, Dylan Williams had 16 and Xavier Walsh finished with nine.

Other Port players in action included Jacob Moss (seven touches) and SSP signing Josh Lai (nine).

Learn More 08:57

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Brisbane at Swinburne Centre, Saturday April 5, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Sampson Ryan had one of his best outings on Saturday in Richmond's 22-point VFL win against Brisbane.

The big man had 23 disposals and nine marks, along with 16 hitouts, six clearances and a goal in a performance that will have the senior selectors paying attention.

However, there was competition from within with 18-year-old ruck/forward Thomas Sims finishing with 17 touches, 10 hitouts and one goal.

Fellow 2024 draftees Jonty Faull (two goals, three behinds) and Jasper Alger (one goal four) also hit the scoreboard, as did Maurice Rioli with one goal.

Maurice Rioli takes just 15 seconds to kick the first for @RichmondVFL



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/8WqMxJkwTn — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 5, 2025

Number seven pick Josh Smillie had his first outing in the yellow and black in a managed run, picking up 10 disposals and looking polished.

Hugo Ralphsmith was also returning from injury and finished with 17 disposals, as did Jacob Koschitzke along with a team-high eight marks.

Rookie big men Campbell Gray (13 touches) and Oliver Hayes-Brown (12, 18 hitouts) were the other Tigers in action.

Learn More 05:57

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sandringham at Blacktown ISP, Sunday April 6, 9.30am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Sydney at Arden Street Oval, Sunday April 6, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v West Coast at The Good Grocer Park, Saturday April 5, 2.30pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Ruckman Matt Flynn reminded West Coast coach Andrew McQualter of his quality with a monster performance but it wasn't enough to help the WAFL side over the line.

Flynn, who moved from GWS at the end of 2023 as a free agent, had 27 disposals, two goals, nine clearances, five tackles and 51 hitouts in a huge solo effort.

Speedster Jack Petruccelle starred up forward with five goals.

First-year player Bo Allan, who is still searching for his maiden AFL game, had 22 touches and seven tackles, while Harvey Johnston had 23 disposals, and Rhett Bazzo and Harry Barnett had 14 apiece. Lucca Grego managed 13 touches and six tackles.

NGA product Coen Livingstone booted two goals from 11 disposals, with Malakai Champion (10) and Jobe Shanahan (seven) relatively quiet.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Footscray at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday April 5, 1.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Jedd Busslinger is still looking for an AFL debut, the key defender doing his chances no harm with a 24-disposal, 10-mark performance in the Bulldogs' four-point win over Werribee on Saturday.

Learn More 02:40

It was a day for the big Dogs, with young ruckman Lachlan Smith also a standout, gathering 18 touches to go with 45 hitouts and five clearances.

First-round draftee Cooper Hynes impressed with 17 disposals and seven tackles as well as snapping the winning goal, while second-round selection Lachie Jaques grabbed a dozen touches.

COOPER HYNES WINS IT FOR @FootscrayVFL 🤯



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/iXuPvkgvDd — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 5, 2025

Ryan Gardner also had 12 disposals, as did Anthony Scott who also slotted one goal.

Luke Cleary (17 touches) was strong on return from concussion after the big round one hit that saw him taken from Marvel Stadium on a stretcher.

Luke Kennedy (eight disposals) and Jordan Croft (one goal) were other senior Dogs in action.