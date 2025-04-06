Follow all the action from Sunday's round four games

Stephen Coniglio kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney will be without Stephen Coniglio for its clash against West Coast on Sunday.

Coniglio is a late withdrawal for the clash at Engie Stadium and has been replaced by Callum Brown.

Xavier O'Halloran will start as the Giants' sub, while debutant Hamish Davis is the Eagles' sub.

The Giants (2-1) went down to Hawthorn last week, but welcome the struggling Eagles (0-3) to Engie Stadium.

After wins over Collingwood and Melbourne, the Giants fell to Hawthorn last week following their bye.

The Eagles fought hard but went down to Fremantle in the Western Derby in round three.

After kicking the match winner in round one, Lachie Keeffe has been omitted from the GWS lineup, replaced by Jake Riccardi, playing his first game of the season after serving his suspension from the aftermath of the Giants' end-of-year celebrations.

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Engie Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Greater Western Sydney: Stephen Coniglio replaced by Callum Brown

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O’Halloran

West Coast: Hamish Davis

West Coast made four changes at selection, with Jeremy McGovern (adductor), Liam Ryan (illness), Elijah Hewett (calf) all forced out by injury, while and Harry Edwards was omitted.

Replacing that quartet are three debutants and four-game veteran Clay Hall. The newbies include pre-season supplementary signing Sandy Brock, along with 2024 draftees Hamish Davis and Tom Gross.

In an intriguing clash at Adelaide Oval, Port Adelaide (1-2) hosts St Kilda (2-1).

The Power's only win this year came against struggling Richmond, while the Saints backed up their victory over Geelong by also thrashing the Tigers.

Port welcomes back gun midfielder Zak Butters for his first game of the season, while Ollie Lord brings some more height to the forward line and Lachie Jones adds his grunt all around the ground.

Making way for the trio are omitted ruckman Ivan Soldo, rested veteran Travis Boak and Tom Cochrane after a quiet debut as sub last week.

St Kilda has made just one change with Liam O'Connell in concussion protocols after a much-dissected incident against Richmond, the Irishman replaced by Liam Stocker.

It's a similar story on Sunday evening at Optus Stadium, where Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs meet.

The Dockers (1-2) recorded a much-needed win last time out, while the Bulldogs (2-1) have performed well despite plenty of injuries.

Freo welcomes back Jeager O'Meara after he was a late withdrawal from last week's Derby, with defender Corey Wagner also returning.

The Dogs go into the game unchanged.

