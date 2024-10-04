The teams are in for Sunday's games in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

(L-R): Katie Lynch, Bonnie Toogood and Mattea Breed. Pictures: AFL Photos

ESSENDON co-captain Bonnie Toogood will make a remarkable return in Sunday's clash with Gold Coast.

Toogood injured her MCL early in the Bombers' week one loss to Fremantle, and while initially listed as an eight-week layoff, she will play just five weeks after the initial injury.

The Bombers' opposition in Gold Coast will also have a significant boost in defence, with former All-Australian key Katie Lynch back in the side for her first game since week four. Gold Coast has also regained Elise Barwick after surgery on a broken nose.

Breakout midfielder Mattea Breed will miss Hawthorn's trip to Perth to face Fremantle due to injury, while young key forward Bridie Hipwell has been managed. They bring in a trio of small forwards in Kristy Stratton, Sophie Locke, and Hayley McLaughlin, with Tahlia Fellows omitted from the side.

Sydney has made just the one change, opting for Irish winger Paris McCarthy over Montana Beruldsen, and Geelong has lost makeshift ruck Gabbi Featherston to injury.

Former Brisbane midfielder Bella Smith will make her debut in the hoops, and veteran defender Georgie Rankin has also been named for Sunday's match against the Swans.

Following a strong stretch of form, Fremantle will go into its clash with the Hawks unchanged.

Sunday, October 6

Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: E.Barwick, K.Lynch

Out: W.Randell (injured), E.Smith (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: B.Toogood

Out: J.Vogt (omitted)

Sydney v Geelong at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: P.McCarthy

Out: M.Beruldsen (omitted)

GEELONG

In: B.Smith, G.Rankin

Out: B.O'Rourke (collarbone), G.Featherston (injured)

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Fremantle Oval, 2.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

HAWTHORN

In: K.Stratton, S.Locke, H.McLaughlin

Out: M.Breed (injured), B.Hipwell (managed), T.Fellows (omitted)