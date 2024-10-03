The W Show discuss the potential of Daisy Pearce to be a senior coach in the men's competition

Daisy Pearce looks on before West Coast's clash against Richmond in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER AFLW coach Daniel Harford says West Coast's Daisy Pearce needs to be given time to grow into her current role before she is put forward as a coach-in-waiting for the men's competition.

Harford, who coached Carlton for five seasons, said Pearce's start with the Eagles in her first stint as a senior W coach has been very strong with four wins and two losses so far this year.

But he added she needs clear air to develop her skills before thoughts can turn to her being the one to break new ground and be the first female senior coach of a men's side.

"She's closest at the moment, isn't she? There isn't anyone really in the game who's close to that," Harford told The W Show.

"I think we just park that conversation, I must admit. I think Daisy needs to find herself as a coach, and she's doing that magnificently in this first year at the West Coast Eagles.

"But this is her first crack at it. Let's watch her grow and develop and build culture and build system and build a club, which she's doing a hell of a job at. But I reckon we park that conversation.

"Aspirationally, we'd love to see it, wouldn't we? We'd love to see Dais or someone in that position take a men's (senior coaching) role down the track, if they're the best person for the job.

"I just think we park it, watch her do her thing and really enjoy how she grows as a coach."

Daisy Pearce during West Coast's 2024 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Before taking up her role with West Coast, Pearce served as a development coach with Geelong's men's side through the AFL women's coach acceleration program.

AFLW players Chelsea Randall (Adelaide), Alicia Eva (GWS) and Emma Kearney (North Melbourne) have also been involved in men's programs, as have current Essendon AFLW coach Natalie Wood, Emma Zielke (Brisbane), Chloe McMillan (Collingwood), Bec Goddard (Hawthorn) and Erin Phillips (Port Adelaide).

"She's had a great apprenticeship with Mick Stinear (as a player at Melbourne) in recent years in the AFLW, let alone what she was doing in the old VWFL (with Darebin). She's been doing this for a while," Harford said of Pearce.

Daniel Harford speaks to players during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Great footy head, we've seen that through her commentary and coverage. But I'm really keen to just watch her grow before worrying about what's happening in five years' time. Let her take this group to something.

"I would be mindful of [adding external pressure], but I think Dais is capable of dealing with most things you throw at her and have been thrown at her through her career.

"It'd be a great day for that to happen, but I'm really keen for her to find her feet as a coach, (be) really comfortable, and then the next phase will take care of itself."