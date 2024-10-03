Melbourne has held off Greater Western Sydney to win its first game since week one

Alyssa Bannan celebrates a goal with Sarah Lampard during the AFLW R6 match between Melbourne and GWS at Ikon Park on October 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has returned to the winners list after defeating Greater Western Sydney in a close contest by 16 points at Ikon Park on Thursday night.

The injury-hit Demons broke their streak of four consecutive losses to win 6.5 (41) to 3.7 (25) in front of a crowd of 1,264.

Both sides went into Thursday night's encounter desperate for a victory having not won since week one, and the game started at an intensity that matched that desperation.

The Demons had done their research and beat the Giants at their own game in the first half, moving the ball quickly through the middle of the ground via captain Kate Hore (27 disposals, 18 contested possessions, 12 clearances) and classy mid Tyla Hanks (19 disposals, 13 contested possessions).

The speed of the game suited the athleticism of Allysa Bannan (two goals, five score involvements) who played a part in every Melbourne goal up until half-time.

Bannan often found herself in one-on-one situations with her opponent Pepa Randall, where she showed fans her full bag of tricks, snapping goals from the pocket, taking marks and crashing packs.

Melbourne’s attack put the Giants in survival mode, trying not to concede goals and taking away from their own attacking style of play, with the visitors unable to score a goal in the first half.

The Demons added to their tally at the start of the second half when tall forward Georgia Gall kicked her first, but the Giants never gave up and lifted late in the third term when Brodee Mowbray kicked two goals, giving GWS belief heading into the final term.

The Giants came out hard in the fourth quarter and gave themselves opportunities to score but couldn’t convert to begin with. Last year’s AFLW Rising Star winner Zarlie Goldsworthy eventually got the Giants' third with two-and-a-half minutes remaining, reducing the margin to 10 points.

But the Demons scored a goal with less than a minute remaining through Megan Fitzsimon putting the result beyond doubt and giving Melbourne a much-needed win.

Bann-ON

Heading into the game, Alyssa Bannan had only scored one goal from her five games this season. On Thursday, she was back to her best, kicking two goals and having five score involvements. Bannan used her speed and athleticism causing headaches for her Giants defenders.

Giant effort

Though the Giants didn't get the win, their effort cannot be questioned, not giving up until the final siren. Superstar midfielders Alyce Parker (29 disposals, 18 contested possessions) and Rebecca Beeson (28 disposals, 10 contested possessions) battled all night. Teams coming up against the side from western Sydney can most definitely expect a challenge.

Up next

These two sides will enter their compressed fixture, with two games each in week seven. GWS will take on St Kilda on Tuesday night at Kinetic Stadium in Frankston, while Melbourne will travel to take on Adelaide at Norwood Oval on Wednesday night.

MELBOURNE 2.3 4.3 5.5 6.5 (41)

GWS 0.4 0.5 2.5 3.7 (25)

GOALS

Melbourne: Bannan 2, Pisano, Lampard, Gall, Fitzsimon

GWS: Mowbray 2, Goldsworthy

BEST

Melbourne: Hore, Bannan, Hanks, Chaplin, Goldrick

GWS: Parker, Mowbray, Beeson, Goldsworthy, Garnett

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

GWS: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1,264 at Ikon Park