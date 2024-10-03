RICHMOND and Collingwood will regain their captains for their head-to-head battle on Saturday, with Katie Brennan and Brianna Davey both named to return from their respective injuries.
The Tigers will also regain Sarah Hosking, who was a late out from last week's match against North Melbourne. The duo replace Stella Reid and Laura McClelland, who have been omitted from the side.
>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES
In other team news, Essendon has named co-captain Bonnie Toogood in its extended squad for Sunday's clash with Gold Coast.
For the Pies, Davey isn't the only big name they will get back, with Lauren Butler named for her first game of the season after battling repeated soft tissue injuries over recent months. Midfielder Imogen Evans and defender Amber Schutte have also been named, returning from hamstring and concussion issues respectively.
Top-up duo Jordan Ivey and Sarah Ingram have been omitted from the side, as Collingwood returns to a primary-list selected side.
The Western Bulldogs have named former Brisbane forward Zimmorlei Farquharson in their side for the first time since she arrived at the club in December last year, with her speed and athleticism a troublesome matchup for many defenders.
Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner and Elle Bennetts have been managed.
Sophie Peters has been recalled for Brisbane to replace an injured Orla O'Dwyer for Saturday's clash with Carlton, while the Blues have opted to omit recruit Celine Moody in favour of small forward Lila Keck.
Geelong's Bryde O'Rourke had been unlucky, out of the side with a shoulder injury suffered in her debut on Tuesday, but Chantal Mason has been named for a potential debut, in the Cats' extended Sunday squad, while former Lion Bella Smith is also on the extended bench for a potential club debut.
If included in the Bombers' final team, it will be Toogood's first match back from an MCL injury suffered in week one. Emily Gough has also been named in the extended squad to return from a calf injury.
Sydney, meanwhile, will still be without former No.1 draft pick Montana Ham who is nursing a foot concern.
The Hawks have lost big improver Mattea Breed to injury, and the Roos will be without veteran duo Emma Kearney and Kate Shierlaw for their match against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday. Eliza Shannon and Taylah Gatt have been named in their place.
J'Noemi Anderson will make her return from injury, with both Nat Exon (injury) and Nicola Xenos (managed) missing the trip to Adelaide.
Friday, October 4
Adelaide v St Kilda at Norwood Oval, 7.15pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: B.Boileau, D.Varnhagen, K.Mueller
Out: B.Tonon (injured), R.Martin (managed), T.Levy (managed)
ST KILDA
In: J.Anderson, N.Plane
Out: N.Exon (ribs), N.Xenos (managed)
Saturday, October 5
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: E.Shannon, T.Gatt
Out: E.Kearney (hamstring), K.Shierlaw (elbow)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: N.Ferres, Z.Farquharson, A.McKee
Out: E.Bennetts (managed), J.Borg (ACL), K.Weston-Turner (managed)
Richmond v Collingwood at the Swinburne Centre, 3.05pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: K.Brennan, S.Hosking
Out: L.McClelland (omitted), S.Reid (omitted)
COLLINGWOOD
In: L.Butler, B.Davey, I.Evans, A.Schutte
Out: J.Ivey (omitted), G.Campbell (hip), S.Ingram (omitted), C.Blair (injured)
West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, 5.05pm AEST
WEST COAST
In: S.Goranova, J.Britton
Out: O.Di Donato (omitted), V.Simmons (omitted)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Stewart
Out: S.Syme (managed)
Carlton v Brisbane at IKON Park, 7.15pm ACST
CARLTON
In: L.Keck
Out: C.Moody (omitted)
BRISBANE
In: S.Peters, E.Hampson
Out: O.O'Dwyer (shoulder), L.Yoshida-Martin (managed)
Sunday, October 6
Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 12.05pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: E.Barwick, K.Lynch, C.McCrossan, K.Bischa
Out: W.Randell (injured)
ESSENDON
In: B.Toogood, E.Gough, L.Williamson
Out: Nil
Sydney v Geelong at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT
SYDNEY
In: P.McCarthy, L.Szigeti, E.Vale
Out: Nil
GEELONG
In: C.Mason, B.Smith, G.Rankin, B.Plummer
Out: B.O'Rourke (injured)
Fremantle v Hawthorn at Fremantle Oval, 2.05pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: J.Cregg, T.Mulder, M.Tuhakaraina
Out: Nil
HAWTHORN
In: L.Stephenson, K.Stratton, S.Locke, H.McLaughlin, C.Baskaran
Out: M.Breed (injured), B.Hipwell (managed)