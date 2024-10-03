Katie Brennan, Bonnie Toogood and Bri Davey. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND and Collingwood will regain their captains for their head-to-head battle on Saturday, with Katie Brennan and Brianna Davey both named to return from their respective injuries.

The Tigers will also regain Sarah Hosking, who was a late out from last week's match against North Melbourne. The duo replace Stella Reid and Laura McClelland, who have been omitted from the side.

In other team news, Essendon has named co-captain Bonnie Toogood in its extended squad for Sunday's clash with Gold Coast.

For the Pies, Davey isn't the only big name they will get back, with Lauren Butler named for her first game of the season after battling repeated soft tissue injuries over recent months. Midfielder Imogen Evans and defender Amber Schutte have also been named, returning from hamstring and concussion issues respectively.

Top-up duo Jordan Ivey and Sarah Ingram have been omitted from the side, as Collingwood returns to a primary-list selected side.

The Western Bulldogs have named former Brisbane forward Zimmorlei Farquharson in their side for the first time since she arrived at the club in December last year, with her speed and athleticism a troublesome matchup for many defenders.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner and Elle Bennetts have been managed.

Sophie Peters has been recalled for Brisbane to replace an injured Orla O'Dwyer for Saturday's clash with Carlton, while the Blues have opted to omit recruit Celine Moody in favour of small forward Lila Keck.

Geelong's Bryde O'Rourke had been unlucky, out of the side with a shoulder injury suffered in her debut on Tuesday, but Chantal Mason has been named for a potential debut, in the Cats' extended Sunday squad, while former Lion Bella Smith is also on the extended bench for a potential club debut.

If included in the Bombers' final team, it will be Toogood's first match back from an MCL injury suffered in week one. Emily Gough has also been named in the extended squad to return from a calf injury.

Cynthia Hamilton and Bonnie Toogood during the 2022 S7 AFLW Round eight match between Essendon and Sydney at Ikon Park, October 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney, meanwhile, will still be without former No.1 draft pick Montana Ham who is nursing a foot concern.

The Hawks have lost big improver Mattea Breed to injury, and the Roos will be without veteran duo Emma Kearney and Kate Shierlaw for their match against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday. Eliza Shannon and Taylah Gatt have been named in their place.

J'Noemi Anderson will make her return from injury, with both Nat Exon (injury) and Nicola Xenos (managed) missing the trip to Adelaide.

Friday, October 4

Adelaide v St Kilda at Norwood Oval, 7.15pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: B.Boileau, D.Varnhagen, K.Mueller
Out: B.Tonon (injured), R.Martin (managed), T.Levy (managed)

ST KILDA

In: J.Anderson, N.Plane
Out: N.Exon (ribs), N.Xenos (managed)

Saturday, October 5

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: E.Shannon, T.Gatt
Out: E.Kearney (hamstring), K.Shierlaw (elbow)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: N.Ferres, Z.Farquharson, A.McKee
Out: E.Bennetts (managed), J.Borg (ACL), K.Weston-Turner (managed)

Richmond v Collingwood at the Swinburne Centre, 3.05pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: K.Brennan, S.Hosking
Out: L.McClelland (omitted), S.Reid (omitted)

COLLINGWOOD

In: L.Butler, B.Davey, I.Evans, A.Schutte
Out: J.Ivey (omitted), G.Campbell (hip), S.Ingram (omitted), C.Blair (injured)

West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, 5.05pm AEST

WEST COAST

In: S.Goranova, J.Britton
Out: O.Di Donato (omitted), V.Simmons (omitted)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Stewart
Out: S.Syme (managed)

Carlton v Brisbane at IKON Park, 7.15pm ACST

CARLTON

In: L.Keck
Out: C.Moody (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: S.Peters, E.Hampson
Out: O.O'Dwyer (shoulder), L.Yoshida-Martin (managed)

Sunday, October 6

Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: E.Barwick, K.Lynch, C.McCrossan, K.Bischa
Out: W.Randell (injured)

ESSENDON

In: B.Toogood, E.Gough, L.Williamson
Out: Nil

Sydney v Geelong at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: P.McCarthy, L.Szigeti, E.Vale
Out: Nil

GEELONG

In: C.Mason, B.Smith, G.Rankin, B.Plummer
Out: B.O'Rourke (injured)

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Fremantle Oval, 2.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.Cregg, T.Mulder, M.Tuhakaraina
Out: Nil

HAWTHORN

In: L.Stephenson, K.Stratton, S.Locke, H.McLaughlin, C.Baskaran
Out: M.Breed (injured), B.Hipwell (managed)