All the action from Thursday night's AFLW match between Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney

Follow it LIVE: Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney from 7.15pm AEST.

BOTH Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney will be looking for redemption on Thursday evening when the two sides clash under lights at IKON Park.

Both sides have managed just one win so far in 2024, with the Giants ahead of the Demons on the ladder thanks to their draw against Gold Coast in week three.

The Dees have had a rough start to the season, facing four of last year's finalists in their first five matches, but have also put up non-competitive efforts in recent weeks.

The Giants pose quite a threat to the Dees as they've been a strong fourth-quarter team this year while the Dees have been blown away late in games.

The Giants will no doubt have that late surge front of mind this week, but must remain in touch in the first half and not allow Melbourne too much leg rope in that time.

For Melbourne, stretching its available list, and remaining within the contest late will be the biggest sign of growth.