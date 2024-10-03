The Match Review findings from Wednesday's week six game are in

Essendon and Sydney players wrestle during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SEVEN players have been fined for their involvement in a melee during Wednesday night's AFLW clash between Essendon and Sydney.

A scuffle broke out at three-quarter time, with plenty of Swans and Bombers players getting involved.

Maddy Prespakis, Paige Scott, Jacqui Vogt, Brooke Walker, Tanya Kennedy and sisters Cynthia and Lexi Hamilton were all slapped with $100 fines.

The Swans' Montana Beruldsen was also fined $250 for striking Mia Busch, while both Laura Gardiner and Georgia Nanscawen were fined $100 for making careless contact with an umpire.

