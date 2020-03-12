Indicative Draft Order After Round 23

ROUND ONE 1 North Melbourne 2 West Coast 3 Greater Western Sydney 4 Essendon 5 Adelaide 6 Hawthorn 7 Gold Coast 8 Port Adelaide 9 St Kilda 10 Carlton 11 Western Bulldogs 12 Richmond 13 Brisbane 14 Fremantle 15 Collingwood 16 Sydney 17 Sydney (tied to Melbourne) 18 Geelong

ROUND TWO 19 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne) 20 West Coast 21 Greater Western Sydney 22 Essendon 23 Adelaide 24 Hawthorn 25 Gold Coast 26 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide) 27 St Kilda 28 Carlton 29 Western Bulldogs 30 Richmond 31 Brisbane 32 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle) 33 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 34 Sydney 35 Melbourne 36 Geelong

ROUND THREE 37 Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne) 38 West Coast 39 Greater Western Sydney 40 Essendon 41 Melbourne (tied to Adelaide) 42 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn) 43 Gold Coast 44 Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide) 45 St Kilda 46 Geelong (tied to Carlton) 47 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs) 48 Collingwood (tied to Richmond) 49 Geelong (tied to Brisbane) 50 Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle) 51 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 52 Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney) 53 Melbourne 54 Geelong

ROUND FOUR 55 North Melbourne 56 Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast) 57 Greater Western Sydney 58 Essendon 59 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide) 60 Geelong (tied to Hawthorn) 61 Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast) 62 Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide) 63 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda) 64 Carlton 65 Western Bulldogs 66 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond) 67 Brisbane 68 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle) 69 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 70 Sydney 71 Melbourne 72 Geelong

Future traded picks in 2022

First round

Sydney has Melbourne's pick

Second round

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick

Richmond has North Melbourne's pick

West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick

Third round

Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick

Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick

Collingwood has Richmond's pick

Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick

Geelong has Carlton's pick

Geelong has Brisbane's pick

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick

Melbourne has Adelaide's pick

Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick

Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick

Fourth round

Hawthorn has Gold Coast's pick

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick

North has Richmond's pick

Geelong has Hawthorn's pick

GWS has Adelaide's pick

Carlton has Port Adelaide's pick

Melbourne has St Kilda's pick

Port Adelaide has West Coast's pick

Draft value index