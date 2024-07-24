Riley Beveridge, Kinnear Beatson and Callum Twomey on the set of Gettable on July 24, 2024. Picture: Supplied

SYDNEY recruiting manager Kinnear Beatson is on Gettable this week.

Beatson takes us through the club's resounding success in re-signing the likes of Logan McDonald, James Rowbottom, Will Hayward and Errol Gulden this season.

He also gives us his opinion of a deep draft, who could potentially go pick No.1 later this year, and gives us the latest on where things sit with Chad Warner ahead of his free agency decision in 2025.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also discuss the latest on Dan Houston, the interest in Isaac Cumming, and take a look at where next for Collingwood after the reigning premier's recent struggles.

