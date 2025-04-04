Sam Collins is well aware of the threat Adelaide's three-pronged forward line poses

Sam Collins poses for a photo during a Gold Coast media opportunity on February 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SAM Collins is equal parts excited and nervous ahead of Saturday's match against fellow high-flyer Adelaide at People First Stadium.

The Gold Coast vice-captain has been in tremendous form to start the season, backing up from a brilliant 2024 that saw him capture his second club best and fairest.

The ‘Sergeant' is the backbone of the Suns' defensive unit and is on high alert ahead of facing a free-wheeling Crows that are led by triple tall threat Riley Thilthorpe, Darcy Fogarty and Taylor Walker.

Adelaide has scored 135, 161 and 114 points in wins over St Kilda, Essendon and North Melbourne.

This is in direct contrast to Gold Coast, which has conceded just 49 and 62 points in big victories against West Coast and Melbourne.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Collins was full of praise for the Crows' tall timber, saying each brought difficult strengths to counter.

Sam Collins during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium, March 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"The double-edged sword of my job is you get to play on a great player every single week and you're either able to take a scalp or get beaten and be taught a lesson," he said.

"I definitely get excited, but I'm similarly nervous playing on guys like the three they've got because of the form they're in.

"It's what I'm paid to do, perform and take that threat out for our team. It is very exciting.

"I do want to be playing against the best forwards every week because I'll either take a scalp or I'm going to take some good lessons for the next time I play them.

"It's great, it's exciting, it's why we play the game. I think I've still got a lot of learning to do."

Collins is 194cm and since being recruited by Gold Coast ahead of the 2019 season, has turned into one of the hardest full-backs in the AFL to play against with his physicality and attention to detail.

He'll have prodigiously talented Mac Andrew alongside him, along with Joel Jeffrey (194cm) and Bodhi Uwland (188cm) as the option for a third tall.

For reference, Thilthorpe is 200cm, Walker 194cm and Fogarty 192cm. They've kicked 24 goals between them through three matches.

"The way they work together, the way they spread, it makes it hard for you to get off and support the other contest," Collins said.

Sam Collins and Taylor Walker compete for the ball during the match between Gold Coast and Adelaide at Metricon Stadium in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Similarly, their ball use to allow that (is great), so I think as a team if we can slow them down a bit, get them playing live and a bit more of a blast kick then that probably plays a bit more into our hands.

"They're all great at the way they move and set you up to come back at the ball."

Gold Coast has had to adapt without reliable Charlie Ballard, who ruptured his ACL in the round one win over West Coast.

It has led to Jeffrey's inclusion, with his combination of exquisite kicking and sound defence adding an alternate dimension.

Joel Jeffrey in action during the R1 match between Gold Coast and West Coast at Optus Stadium on March 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Collins said training and playing under coach Damien Hardwick's system for a second year was already paying big dividends.

"It's probably just the trust with what's happening up the ground," Collins said when asked about the biggest difference from 12 months ago.

"We're getting to better spots more consistently and as a consequence we're kind of dictating the opposition's ball use so it's a bit more predictable to a contest down the line.

"Or, if they are changing angles on us, it's quite predictable where they're going to go.

"The consistency of blokes showing up for a second pre-season running has built that trust."