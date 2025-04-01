Suns chairman Bob East spoke to AFL.com.au's Michael Whiting about what he wants the future of Opening Round to be

Gold Coast enters the field before its clash against Richmond in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast chairman Bob East has blasted criticism of Opening Round, saying the AFL should double down on the concept, and diluting it would be a "massive mistake".

The idea was introduced in 2024 to give the four teams from Queensland and New South Wales standalone home games to start the season at a time when the NRL dominates those markets.

However, following this year's Opening Round, in which Ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred led to games hosted by Brisbane and Gold Coast being postponed, criticism flew thick and fast.

Some suggested scrapping it in favour of a 'traditional' first round, while others floated the idea of starting with the northern teams and completing a nine-game round around the country later in the weekend.

East told AFL.com.au the commentary was "crazy" and neither alternative was acceptable.

"The Opening Round affords us airtime and focus that we otherwise would not get," East said.

Gold Coast chairman Bob East looks on during a clash against Adelaide in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"Yes, it was cruelled this year through adverse weather, but to think of change after one year of full Opening Round and just half a round this year would be the wrong decision.

"We've made amazing inroads into forging our identity … to even slightly decelerate would be a massive mistake.

"We need to double down on Opening Round and give it the clear air it deserves and support it.

"In years to come, is there a tipping point where we're so well established so it's not needed? Well, that's a lovely place to be if that were the case."

Noah Anderson celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The game is thriving in Queensland, with participation hoped to top 90,000 this year, but East said it wasn't that long ago rugby league dominated on the Gold Coast.

He said playing nine games in the first round would not have the same cut-through with local media and supporters as the current standalone setup.

"I think that would be a massive miss and a misunderstanding of that clear air that we need to promote our game in this market," he said.

"We are selling a product and to tinker with it or water down the potency of that proposition is the wrong decision.

"I think it shows those that might be advocating for something different, I would not expect them to understand the challenges of operating in this market and I understand how they might form that view, but I am fundamentally of the opinion that they are wrong."