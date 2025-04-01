Adam Saad and Will Hoskin-Elliott compete for the ball during the R21 match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE OF the oldest rivalries in the game opens round four with Collingwood returning from a bye and hoping to keep Carlton on the canvas after its winless start to the season.

Melbourne will also be chasing a first victory of the year when it heads to Geelong on Friday night.

And arguably the match of the round will show us which of undefeated pair Gold Coast and Adelaide is best placed to ride a wave of momentum closer to top spot.

Here is who and what to look out for across round four, as Essendon and ladder leader Hawthorn enjoy the last of the early-season byes.

Collingwood v Carlton, MCG

Thursday, April 3, 7.30pm AEDT

Last time: Collingwood 12.12 (84) d Carlton 11.15 (81), R21 2024

What it means

Collingwood (2-1) has had an up and down start to the season but was able to head into a bye ahead on the win-loss ledger after holding off the Western Bulldogs in a thriller before its break. The Magpies can put themselves in a strong position while also knocking the Blues back on the ropes with another victory after beating their traditional rivals 10 times in their past 12 clashes.

Carlton (0-3) is at real risk of falling out of finals contention before its season even gets going ahead of a crunch clash with arch-rival Collingwood. The Blues have been outscored by a combined 89 points after the main break in their three matches so far and will need to run out the game much better if they are to avoid a horror 0-4 start after being 4-0 at the same stage last year.

Game shapers

Nick Daicos has set the bar so high for himself that even while averaging 23.5 disposals in Collingwood's opening two matches it felt like the star midfielder had much more to give. The 22-year-old took a big leap towards hitting his standards when gathering 39 touches in the win over the Bulldogs and has shown in the past that he likes to save something resembling his best for the Blues.

Patrick Cripps has become all too familiar with having to shoulder the burden of an underperforming Carlton side across more than 11 seasons with the club. Last year's Brownlow medallist has been unable to carry the Blues across the line even while having his typical influence with 27.3 disposals and 8.7 clearances a game but can be expected to find another gear with his side quickly running out of chances.

Early tip: Collingwood by 11 points

Nick Daicos is tackled by Brodie Kemp during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong v Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium

Friday, April 4, 7.40pm AEDT

Last time: Melbourne 10.14 (74) d Geelong 9.12 (66), R8 2024

What it means

Geelong (1-2) has had a firm reminder of how tight the margins can be with a pair of narrow defeats that have knocked it out of the top eight and back into the chasing pack. The Cats will now appreciate returning to their home fortress and taking on a Demons outfit that they have lost to only three times in their past 25 meetings at the venue.

Melbourne (0-3) started the season hoping for a rapid bounce back into finals contention but instead finds itself out to prove that it is not facing up to the end of an era. The Demons have suffered a pair of humiliating defeats to sides that finished in the bottom six last year and will need to find a dramatic form reversal to avoid a 0-4 start to a season for the first time since 2012.

Game shapers

Patrick Dangerfield might be entering the twilight of his career but the former Brownlow medallist remains critical to Geelong's hopes of pushing towards yet another top-four finish. The 34-year-old is now spending significant time in the Cats' attacking half, with more familiar cameos in the midfield, and should be out to hit the scoreboard more after booting 4.4 in the opening three matches.

Harvey Langford led the fight in his first start for Melbourne as its star-studded midfield otherwise failed to match the pace and power of the Gold Coast onball brigade. The 19-year-old arrived at the Demons at pick No.6 with a reputation for enjoying the contest at the coalface and gave a glimmer of hope on an otherwise dark day with 26 disposals and six clearances to earn a Rising Star nomination.

Early tip: Geelong by 33 points

Christian Petracca in action during Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast v Adelaide, People First Stadium

Saturday, April 5, 12.20pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 8.12 (60) d Adelaide 8.6 (54), R1 2024

What it means

Gold Coast (2-0) hosts one of the club’s biggest games yet as it takes on Adelaide with both sides on a similar trajectory and hoping to climb from outside the eight last year as high as the top four. The Suns have already secured a pair of emphatic victories but could send a warning shot across the competition with another win that would take them to 3-0 for just the second time in their 15 seasons.

Adelaide (3-0) is now living up to the promise that had been brewing across a lengthy rebuild but few could have predicted the belated rise would come with such a rush. The Crows have not only triumphed in all three of their matches so far but done so by an average 53 points while also winning every quarter, and could now claim top spot from the Hawks with a win over the emerging Suns.

Game shapers

Bailey Humphrey has been widely tipped to take the competition by storm since a hugely promising debut season in 2023. The powerful forward has now developed the tank that allows him to also spend additional time in the midfield where he can make more of his robust style and has quickly doubled the amount of ball he is finding with an average 21.5 disposals a game.

Riley Thilthorpe made the most of his time on the sidelines in recent years to develop the size and shape that will strike fear into the heart of opposition defenders. The 22-year-old looms as one of the most capable second rucks in the game but has shown across the Crows' blistering start to the season that he can do even more damage near goal with three goals in each of their three matches.

Early tip: Gold Coast by seven points

Wil Powell tackles Sam Powell-Pepper during Gold Coast's clash against Port Adelaide in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Brisbane, MCG

Saturday, April 5, 4.15pm AEDT

Last time: Brisbane 26.7 (163) d Richmond 6.8 (44), R10 2024

What it means

Richmond (1-2) has come crashing back to earth after its round one heroics with a pair of chastening defeats by an average of 77 points. The Tigers might have already been handed a couple of reality checks but will now have to at least aim to limit the damage against the reigning premiers while giving their young talents time to learn from some of the best.

Brisbane (3-0) has won its past two clashes with Richmond by an average of 100 points and another thumping would hardly be a surprise this time around. The Lions have somehow flown under the radar even while starting their premiership defence with three consecutive victories and in ominous signs are closer to hitting top gear just as they host last year’s wooden spooner.

Game shapers

Jayden Short remains as one of a dwindling number of premiership winners still playing at Richmond as he turns his focus to helping to lead by example. The 29-year-old adds a touch of class to the Tigers’ defence while also finding himself in more contests around the middle of the field these days and aiming to deliver quality ball into attack for the young forwards to feast on.

Will Ashcroft had made a relatively slow start to the season after being awarded the Norm Smith Medal last year but his performance in the win over Geelong last week was worth the wait. The 20-year-old had 33 disposals in what coach Chris Fagan said was a superior display to his effort in the Lions' Grand Final triumph but in ominous signs his best is surely still to come.

Early tip: Brisbane by 57 points

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, April 5, 7.35pm AEDT

Last time: Sydney 20.18 (138) d North Melbourne 9.5 (59), R18 2024

What it means

North Melbourne (1-2) challenged a resurgent Adelaide for long periods until the Crows put the foot down late in the third term last week. By then the Kangaroos had shown enough to suggest that their impressive victory over the Demons a week early is unlikely to be a once-off while they can now enjoy returning to their home deck for a tough test against a side they have beaten only once since 2015.

Sydney (1-2) was on the right side of a second cliffhanger in as many matches as it snatched victory over Fremantle after falling narrowly short against Brisbane a week earlier. The Swans have had a bye since clinching the win that they hope kickstarts their season but will need little reminder of how fine the margins can be as they aim to stay in touch with the early pacesetters.

Game shapers

Luke Parker was a mainstay in the Sydney midfield across more than a decade until forced to bide his time on the outer following injury and suspension last season and later making a move to North Melbourne. The 32-year-old has brought experience, consistency and hardness to his new side and looms as just the sort of player who will find motivation in reminding his former club what they lost.

Isaac Heeney raised the bar of his own level of performance after making a more permanent move into the midfield last year but is yet to hit those same heights again this season. The Swans often rely on their stars such as Heeney to spark the side and with the 28-year-old averaging only 21 disposals and booting two goals in three matches he is arguably due a match-turning display.

Early tip: Sydney by nine points

Chad Warner in action during Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast, Engie Stadium

Sunday, April 6, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 16.12 (108) d West Coast 5.13 (43), R2 2024

What it means

Greater Western Sydney (2-1) missed an opportunity to make a statement after it made a blistering start while kicking with the breeze against Hawthorn before being overrun last week. The Giants will have to wait for another chance to prove that it belongs among the leading contenders this season but firstly need to ensure they avoid a costly slip-up against an Eagles outfit desperate for a first win.

West Coast (0-3) has shown promising signs despite starting the season with three straight defeats that have left it stranded to the bottom of the ladder. The Eagles are making a habit of bursting out of the blocks from the first bounce before gradually being outclassed but now need to find a way to stay in the game for longer as they search for a breakthrough victory under coach Andrew McQualter.

Game shapers

Jesse Hogan hit the ground running with four goals in his first match of the season as the spearhead helped straighten up the Giants even in swirling conditions against the Hawks. Last year’s Coleman medallist remains the key weapon in the Giants' increasingly multi-pronged attack which will have an ideal opportunity to finetune how they work together against the struggling Eagles.

Liam Baker gave West Coast fresh reason for hope after moving across the country during the off-season and has so far lived up to his billing as a prized recruit. The versatile 27-year-old is adding valuable energy and experience to the Eagles midfield group while also shouldering more responsibility to average career-highs for 22.7 disposals and 3.7 clearances a game.

Early tip: Greater Western Sydney by 39 points

Harley Reid fends off Stephen Coniglio during West Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval

Sunday, April 6, 2.50pm ACST

Last time: Greater Port Adelaide 8.14 (62) d St Kilda 8.12 (60), R16 2024

What it means

Port Adelaide (1-2) began the season with high hopes of pushing for a first Grand Final appearance under coach Ken Hinkley but has since stumbled through the opening rounds with a win over lowly Richmond sandwiched between a pair of worrying defeats. The Power can at least aim to turn their fortunes around against a Saints outfit that they have beaten 14 times in their past 15 meetings.

St Kilda (2-1) was a popular pick to be among the also-rans this season but is now sitting in the top eight after backing up a shock win over Geelong with a resounding victory over a rebuilding Richmond. The Saints will get a better idea of where they sit as they face a fired-up Power outfit while staring down their own horror streak at Adelaide Oval with only three wins at the venue in 19 visits.

Game shapers

Ollie Wines tends to fly under the radar these days as the spotlight shines on other midfielders but remains critical to Port Adelaide's hopes of building into its season after a lacklustre start. The 2021 Brownlow medallist is averaging 33 disposals this year while becoming an increasingly important link in the Power's transition chains late in his career.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has continued his steady rise to become one of the top running backs in the game as his sublime kicking and smart decision-making remains pivotal to St Kilda's hopes for success. The Saints are understandably eager to get the ball in the 22-year-old's hands but might hope he doesn't stand out too much against the Power as an audition in his home state.

Early tip: Port Adelaide by 14 points

Jason Horne-Francis in action during the R7 match between Port Adelaide and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

Sunday, April 6, 3.10pm AWST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 23.11 (149) d Fremantle 12.10 (82), R14 2024

What it means

Fremantle (1-2) got its season back on track with a commanding victory over heated rival West Coast but is yet to prove that it can match it with the genuine finals contenders this year. The Dockers can at least be buoyed by reaching triple figures in the win over the Eagles as they look to add more flair in their forward half rather than relying as much on defence and an at times dominant midfield.

The Western Bulldogs (2-1) have climbed into the top eight following back-to-back victories despite missing multiple guns including captain Marcus Bontempelli. The Dogs can take another huge step towards pushing for a finals spot with a victory over the Dockers but perhaps just as importantly is banking wins while handing games to their emerging talents.

Game shapers

Caleb Serong was always likely to stand tall as Fremantle needed a win to ignite its season and it was no surprise to see him return to form against West Coast on the way to being named best afield in a western derby for a fourth time. The 24-year-old gets the Dockers going by winning the ball at the coalface and is just as critical for moving it with pace and precision.

Sam Davidson took time to be handed an opportunity at the elite level and is quickly showing that it is one he is not going to give up easily. The 23-year-old gathered 31 disposals in just his third match against Carlton last week and already looms as a weapon for Western Bulldogs with his speed and a classy ball use in the forward half.

Early tip: Fremantle by four points