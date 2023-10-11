Melbourne and Sydney have finally come to an agreement on a trade for ruckman Brodie Grundy

Brodie Grundy in action during Melbourne's loss to Carlton in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRODIE Grundy is officially a Sydney player, joining the Swans from Melbourne.

The Demons have received pick 46 in this year's draft as well as Sydney's second-round pick next year in exchange for sending the ruckman to the Harbour City.

The move will see Grundy team-up with former Magpies teammate Taylor Adams after the Swans also secured a deal with Collingwood for the midfielder in exchange for pick No.33.

Sydney is Grundy's third club in the space of 12 months, having moved from Collingwood to the Demons 12 months ago.

The two-time All-Australian arrives at the Swans having played 194 games across the two clubs, including four finals campaigns.

Sydney footy manager Charlie Gardiner said Grundy will be a strong addition to the club.

"We're excited to be able to bring Brodie to Sydney – he is an outstanding person and an elite ruckman in the competition, and will be a fantastic addition to our club," Gardiner said.

"We worked closely with Melbourne to facilitate the trade and we look forward to seeing Brodie in the red and white in 2024."

Grundy was offloaded by Collingwood to Melbourne at the end of last year for salary-cap reasons, with the ruck teaming up with fellow star big man Max Gawn at the Demons in a blockbuster move.

Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn at Melbourne training on September 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

However, Melbourne functioned better in the second half of the season with Gawn as the sole ruckman, leaving Grundy without a spot.

The 29-year-old managed just one more game (in round 22) after being dropped from the Demons' side after round 17.

