A deal sending Taylor Adams from Collingwood to Sydney has been struck

SYDNEY has added a hard edge to its midfield, completing a deal with Collingwood to land Magpies vice-captain Taylor Adams.

As AFL.com.au reported on Sunday, Adams requested a trade to the Swans, with the deal going through on Wednesday in exchange for pick No.33.

The experienced midfielder joins the Swans after 10 seasons with the Pies, where he was named the club's best and fairest and selected in the All-Australian team in 2020.

Originally drafted with pick 13 by Greater Western Sydney in 2011, Adams played 31 games for the Giants before being traded to the Pies where he added 175 matches in black and white.

He played 23 games this year but missed the Magpies' Grand Final win due to injury. He was also injured during Collingwood's finals campaign last year.

"Over the past decade Taylor has been an instrumental part of our club's success, and we thank him for his contribution to our football program," Pies footy boss Graham Wright said.

"Taylor has been an outstanding leader during his time with Collingwood and the professionalism and support he has shown to his teammates despite facing his own injury challenges should be commended.

"We understand Taylor's aspiration to seek opportunity at another club that will provide him with more opportunity.

"We wish Taylor and his family all the best with his next venture at the Sydney Swans."

Adams, 30, had one year left on his contract at the Pies but is set to pen a three-year deal at the Swans.

Sydney football manager Charlie Gardiner said the club was thrilled to have Adams on board.

"Taylor brings a wealth of experience both on and off the field, and will be a great addition to our team," he said.

"He is an elite midfielder and an outstanding leader, and we believe his experience will not only help us win games but provide support for our developing young midfield. We are looking forward to welcoming him to the club."

The Swans have already added free agents James Jordon and Joel Hamling this off-season, while just moments before the Adams deal welcomed out-of-favour Melbourne ruckman Brodie Grundy.