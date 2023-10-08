Joel Hamling has joined Sydney as an unrestricted free agent

Joel Hamling in action during Fremantle's clash against St Kilda in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

DEFENDER Joel Hamling has officially joined Sydney as an unrestricted free agent.

It is the 30-year-old's fourth AFL club after previously being listed at Geelong, the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle.

Hamling had been offered a one-year contract extension at the Dockers, but opted instead to join the Swans.

Under the AFL's formula for free agency, which takes into account factors like a player's age and the length of a contract, the Dockers have not received a compensation pick for losing Hamling.

The news of Hamling's arrival came just hours after Collingwood's Taylor Adams officially requested a trade to the Swans.

Sydney is also expected to do a deal for ruckman Brodie Grundy, while Melbourne premiership player James Jordon joined them as a free agent on Friday.

Hamling has managed just six games in the past three seasons after a horror run with injuries.

After winning the 2016 Grand Final against the Swans with the Bulldogs, he moved to the Dockers and played 22, 18 and 22 games in his first three seasons in the west.