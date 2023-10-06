Joel Hamling in action during Fremantle's clash against St Kilda in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE defender Joel Hamling is set to join Sydney as an unrestricted free agent.

Hamling, 30, will join his fourth AFL club after previously being listed at Geelong, the Western Bulldogs and the Dockers.

A 2016 premiership player with the Bulldogs, Hamling spent seven seasons at Fremantle, which had offered him an extension.

However, he is set to join the Swans, who have been searching for a key defender.

"Joel has been a highly valued member of our team since he joined the club at the end of 2016," Fremantle executive general manager of football Peter Bell said.

"He was a consistent performer down back for us before he sustained a significant ankle injury in the pre-season of 2020.

"To see Joel return to AFL football this year after such a long period out of the game and play the football we know he is capable of, was really pleasing to see.

"It is always a hard time of year, but Joel has a young family and clearly his decision to explore his options as a delisted free agent played a factor in that."

It comes after James Jordon's move to Sydney from Melbourne was confirmed on Friday, while the Swans have interest in Brodie Grundy and Taylor Adams.