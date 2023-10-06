James Jordon in action during Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has landed Melbourne premiership midfielder James Jordon.

As exclusively revealed by AFL.com.au last month, Jordon – an unrestricted free agent – selected the Swans as his new home.

His move to Sydney was confirmed on Friday morning, with the Demons to receive an end of round two compensation pick - currently pick No.39.

"James is a talented young midfielder who we think has a bright future ahead of him," Swans footy boss Charlie Gardiner said.

"We think he will be a valuable addition to our midfield group with his running ability and flexibility to play inside and out.

"He has had an impressive start to his career to date and comes with experience in a successful program at Melbourne, so we are confident he will make us better.

"We’re really looking forward to welcoming James to the club."

James Jordon and Mark Williams share a laugh before round 22, 2032. Picture: AFL Photos

Jordon was named in the 23-man squad for every game of Melbourne's premiership season of 2021, although he did not play a moment of the Grand Final after being named as the medical substitute.

Jordon was selected by the Demons at pick No.33 in the 2018 AFL Draft. He has played 65 games for the Demons since making his debut in round one, 2021 but only managed 18 games in 2023 including six as starting sub.