AN UNPREDICTABLE round of footy has wreaked havoc on our experts' tips, but can they salvage their tipping season this round?
Nat Edwards remains atop the leaderboard, with Riley Beveridge and Michael Whiting nipping at her heels.
Our tipsters were in total agreement for three games, but a few bold calls have been made.
Lucy Watkin has bravely tipped Adelaide to defeat reigning premier Melbourne, but the rest of our tipsters are backing in the Dees.
Only Gemma Bastiani was brave enough to tip West Coast to get the win over Greater Western Sydney, while Geelong star Nina Morrison is backing the Hawks to defeat St Kilda.
Check out our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - seven points
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 37
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Carlton - 12 points
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Richmond
North Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 36
MICHAEL WHITING
Carlton - 10 points
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Richmond
North Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 36
GEMMA BASTIANI
Carlton - five points
West Coast
Melbourne
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 34
SARAH BLACK
Carlton - eight points
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 34
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton – 12 points
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Richmond
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 34
NINA MORRISON
Western Bulldogs - eight points
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 32
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs - four points
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Richmond
North Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 32
LUCY WATKIN
Carlton - 12 points
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Richmond
North Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 31
ISABEL HUNTINGTON
Western Bulldogs - one point
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Richmond
North Melbourne
Total: 28
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 4-6 Carlton
Greater Western Sydney 9-1 West Coast
Melbourne 9-1 Adelaide
St Kilda 9-1 Hawthorn
Port Adelaide 7-3 Sydney
Brisbane 10-0 Collingwood
Essendon 0-10 Geelong
Richmond 6-4 Gold Coast
Fremantle 0-10 North Melbourne