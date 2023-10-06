AN UNPREDICTABLE round of footy has wreaked havoc on our experts' tips, but can they salvage their tipping season this round?

Nat Edwards remains atop the leaderboard, with Riley Beveridge and Michael Whiting nipping at her heels.

Our tipsters were in total agreement for three games, but a few bold calls have been made.

Lucy Watkin has bravely tipped Adelaide to defeat reigning premier Melbourne, but the rest of our tipsters are backing in the Dees.

Only Gemma Bastiani was brave enough to tip West Coast to get the win over Greater Western Sydney, while Geelong star Nina Morrison is backing the Hawks to defeat St Kilda.

Check out our experts' tips below.

23:25

The W Show: Bates on Brisbane battle, lessons from first half of S8

Hawthorn star Emily Bates joins The W Show to discuss coming up against her old club and why Melbourne v Adelaide could be the game of the year

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - seven points
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Gold Coast
North Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 37

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - 12 points
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Richmond
North Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 36

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - 10 points
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Richmond
North Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 36

GEMMA BASTIANI

Carlton - five points
West Coast
Melbourne
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Gold Coast
North Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 34

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - eight points
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Gold Coast
North Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 34

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton – 12 points
Greater Western Sydney 
Melbourne
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Richmond 
North Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 34

NINA MORRISON

Western Bulldogs - eight points 
Greater Western Sydney 
Melbourne 
Hawthorn 
Port Adelaide 
Brisbane
Geelong
Gold Coast 
North Melbourne 

Last week: 4
Total: 32

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - four points
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Richmond
North Melbourne

Last week: 4
Total: 32

LUCY WATKIN

Carlton - 12 points
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Geelong
Richmond
North Melbourne

Last week: 3
Total: 31

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Western Bulldogs - one point
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Richmond
North Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 28

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 4-6 Carlton
Greater Western Sydney 9-1 West Coast 
Melbourne 9-1 Adelaide
St Kilda 9-1 Hawthorn
Port Adelaide 7-3 Sydney
Brisbane 10-0 Collingwood
Essendon 0-10 Geelong
Richmond 6-4 Gold Coast
Fremantle 0-10 North Melbourne