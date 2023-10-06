With plenty of tantalising match-ups ahead in round six, check out who our experts are backing to win

AN UNPREDICTABLE round of footy has wreaked havoc on our experts' tips, but can they salvage their tipping season this round?

Nat Edwards remains atop the leaderboard, with Riley Beveridge and Michael Whiting nipping at her heels.

Our tipsters were in total agreement for three games, but a few bold calls have been made.

Lucy Watkin has bravely tipped Adelaide to defeat reigning premier Melbourne, but the rest of our tipsters are backing in the Dees.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2023

Only Gemma Bastiani was brave enough to tip West Coast to get the win over Greater Western Sydney, while Geelong star Nina Morrison is backing the Hawks to defeat St Kilda.

Check out our experts' tips below.

Learn More 23:25

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - seven points

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 37

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - 12 points

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Richmond

North Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 36

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - 10 points

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Richmond

North Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 36

GEMMA BASTIANI

Carlton - five points

West Coast

Melbourne

St Kilda

Sydney

Brisbane

Geelong

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 34

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - eight points

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Sydney

Brisbane

Geelong

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 34

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton – 12 points

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Richmond

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 34

NINA MORRISON

Western Bulldogs - eight points

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 32

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - four points

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Richmond

North Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 32

LUCY WATKIN

Carlton - 12 points

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

St Kilda

Sydney

Brisbane

Geelong

Richmond

North Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 31

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Western Bulldogs - one point

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Richmond

North Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 28

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 4-6 Carlton

Greater Western Sydney 9-1 West Coast

Melbourne 9-1 Adelaide

St Kilda 9-1 Hawthorn

Port Adelaide 7-3 Sydney

Brisbane 10-0 Collingwood

Essendon 0-10 Geelong

Richmond 6-4 Gold Coast

Fremantle 0-10 North Melbourne