02:58 Mins

In Her Boots: AFLW pioneers inspiring the next generation

Symbolising the struggles and triumphs of the trailblazing women of the AFLW, five pairs of footy boots have been created from the boots of more than 20 former female footballers as a reminder to Keep Walking Boldly, as part of Johnnie Walker's 'I...

  1. 31:55

    TAGGED EP2: Let the sledge-a-thon begin

    Sarah and Ruby are back discussing faked injuries, brutal on-field takedowns, away-game antics, and a dating dilemma for the ages

    AFLW
  3. 02:03

    AFLW Top Five: Round seven's best moments

    The best moments from an action-packed round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW season

    AFLW
  4. 05:20

    Key mentor guiding young Crow, filling Phillps' No.13 void

    Sarah Black chats to Adelaide's round seven AFLW Rising Star nominee Kiera Mueller

    AFLW
  5. 00:48

    AFLW Rising Star: Emilia Yassir stars in round 7

    Watch the highlights and find out why Emilia Yassir gets the AFLW Rising Star in round 7

    AFLW
  6. 00:52

    AFLW Rising Star: Kiera Mueller stars in round 7

    Watch the highlights and find out why Kierra Mueller gets the AFLW Rising Star in round 7

    AFLW
  7. 01:41

    AFLW Goal of the Year: Round 7

    Vote now on your favourite goals from round 7 of the NAB AFLW Premiership Season

    AFLW
  8. 01:05

    AFLW Mark of the Year: Round 7

    Vote now on your favourite marks from round 7 of the NAB AFLW Premiership Season

    AFLW
  9. 27:36

    CTTG R7 review: Why Eagles' complaints fall flat, is top eight locked in?

    Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and Lucy Watkin take a look at the big wins and best performances from round seven of the 2023 AFLW season on Credit to the Girls

    AFLW
  10. 04:44

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Narrm

    The Eagles and Demons clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  11. 04:32

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood

    The Blues and Magpies clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  12. 05:57

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Yartapuulti

    The Kangaroos and Power clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:23:53

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Narrm

    The Eagles and Demons clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:18:15

    AFLW Match Replay: Carlton v Collingwood

    The Blues and Magpies clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:28:57

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Yartapuulti

    The Kangaroos and Power clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:27:02

    AFLW Match Replay: Richmond v Essendon

    The Tigers and Bombers clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:39

    AFLW Match Replay: Gold Coast v Brisbane

    The Suns and Lions clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:59

    AFLW Match Replay: Sydney v Hawthorn

    The Swans and Hawks clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:27

    AFLW Match Replay: Geelong v Walyalup

    The Cats and Dockers clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:29

    AFLW Match Replay: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:57

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

    The Crows and the Bulldogs clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Competition

    AFLW
  • 1:21:38

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v North Melbourne

    The Dockers and Kangaroos clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:05

    AFLW Match Replay: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:06

    AFLW Match Replay: Essendon v Geelong

    The Bombers and Cats clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 22:23

    The W Show: The 'superpower' driving Dees' GF dream

    Melbourne star Libby Birch joins The W Show to preview the massive Grand Final between the Demons and Lions

    AFLW
  • 22:36

    The W Show: History fuels PF rivals, star mid must 'step up'

    Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to preview preliminary final action and more

    AFLW
  • 22:09

    The W Show: Pies' 'bring it on' mentality, superstar's tag-breaking tactics

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins The W Show to break down all the semi final action, the All-Aus squad and gives an insight into how to break a tag

    AFLW
  • 22:41

    The W Show: Lions out for revenge, 'dangerous' players who'll define finals

    Essendon captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to preview week one of finals action, how Geelong has become a scoring powerhouse and the players set to star on the big stage

    AFLW
  • 22:46

    The W Show: Which Lion can cause Pies most pain, B&F on the line

    Dogs captain Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to discuss the her side's must-win clash, who the Pies must watch against Brisbane and the game that could decide the AFLW best and fairest

    AFLW
  • 28:13

    The W Show: Replacing Randall, how to expose the top four

    Collingwood star Ruby Schleicher joins The W Show to discuss a potential replacement for injured Crows star Chelsea Randall, the player in a 'league of their own' and how to defeat the best teams in the competition

    AFLW
  • 23:52

    The W Show: Celebrating Pride, the match-ups shaping finals

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the importance of Pride Round, a potential Grand Final preview and where the Bombers are at after seven rounds

    AFLW
  • 19:27

    The W Show: The Hawks' revival, why fans need draft 'patience'

    Libby Birch joins Sarah Black and Sarah Olle to discuss the Dees' strong R6 finish, the Showdown's star power, and why fans need 'patience'

    AFLW
  • 21:29

    The W Show: Tackling a dangerous issue, the race for the eight

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins Nat Edwards and Sarah Black to take a look at the season so far, how the Tigers tamed the Lions, and the upcoming Showdown

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Big departures, key injuries put Dockers in tough spot

    The W Show discuss the difficult circumstances facing Fremantle heading into AFLW season seven

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Dees developing 'winning edge' to bridge GF gap

    Libby Birch explains Melbourne's challenging pre-season schedule on The W Show

    AFLW
  • 19:18

    The W Show: Why Dees' leaders shielded group from GF review

    Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Libby Birch preview season seven, delve into the Grand Final rematch and more

    AFLW

Press Conferences

  • 03:52

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Narrm

    AFLW
  • 04:27

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:07

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round seven's match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round seven's match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 08:12

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against Yartapuulti

    AFLW
  • 06:51

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:06

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round seven's match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 06:07

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round seven's match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 07:09

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round seven's match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 04:59

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round seven's match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 05:38

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round seven's match against Walyalup

    AFLW

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.