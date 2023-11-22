More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

02:31 Mins

Is Jas Garner the player to beat at the W Awards?

The W Show panel takes a look at the AFLW Best and Fairest contenders and why Jasmine Garner is the favourite

Watch Now

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 02:31

    Is Jas Garner the player to beat at the W Awards?

    The W Show panel takes a look at the AFLW Best and Fairest contenders and why Jasmine Garner is the favourite

    AFLW
  2. 01:44

    Orla’s outstanding outing sums up tireless Lions

    Brisbane’s Orla O’Dwyer never stops working to help her side reach a fifth AFLW Grand Final

    AFLW
  3. 06:11

    AFLW full post-match, PF: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after their Preliminary Final against Geelong

    AFLW
  4. 05:43

    AFLW full post-match, PF: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after their Preliminary Final against Brisbane

    AFLW
  5. 06:01

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Geelong

    The Lions and Cats clash in the first preliminary final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  6. 01:45

    Davidson distraught after horror knee concern

    Brisbane’s star forward Dakota Davidson is reduced to tears after succumbing to a cruel injury following this tackle

    AFLW
  7. 00:41

    Parry’s curler has the carry as Geelong gets going

    Jackie Parry produces her side’s first major of the game in the second term after this clever snap sneaks through

    AFLW
  8. 00:38

    Handy Hodder delivers lightning opener

    The Lions land the first goal of the game within the opening minute after this crafty finish from Courtney Hodder

    AFLW
  9. 02:21

    What went wrong for the Dees?

    The W Show panel discusses how Melbourne’s drop-off may have started a lot earlier than its straight-sets exit from the AFLW finals

    AFLW
  10. 01:53

    DEEP DIVE: The connection driving Crows mids

    Emily Bates joins Gemma Bastiani to go deep on the connection of Jess Allan and Danielle Ponter in Adelaide’s midfield

    AFLW
  11. 03:11

    Tagged: All-Australian selection – who was snubbed?

    Ruby and Sarah chat through the All-Australian squad – and who they’re surprised hasn’t made the cut

    AFLW
  12. 24:47

    The W Show: What Hawks need in new coach, how Dees crumbled

    Hawthorn star Emily Bates joins The W Show to discuss Bec Goddard’s retirement from coaching, a massive semi-final weekend and who are the contenders for the W Awards

    AFLW

Match Highlights

  • 06:01

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Geelong

    The Lions and Cats clash in the first preliminary final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:51

    AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Geelong

    The Demons and Cats clash in the second semi final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Sydney

    The Crows and Swans clash in the first semi final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:19

    AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in the second qualifying final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:51

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Essendon

    The Cats and Bombers clash in the second elimination final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:00

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Sydney

    The Suns and Swans clash in the first elimination final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:58

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Brisbane

    The Crows and Lions clash in the first qualifying final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Sydney

    The Dockers and Swans clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:57

    AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Richmond

    The Magpies and Tigers clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:28:19

    AFLW Match Replay: Melbourne v Geelong

    The Demons and Cats clash in the second semi final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:47

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Sydney

    The Crows and Swans clash in the first semi final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:01

    AFLW Match Replay: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in the second qualifying final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:11

    AFLW Match Replay: Geelong v Essendon

    The Cats and Bombers clash in the second elimination final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:03

    AFLW Match Replay: Gold Coast v Sydney

    The Suns and Swans clash in the first elimination final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:31

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Brisbane

    The Crows and Lions clash in the first qualifying final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:41

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v Sydney

    The Dockers and Swans clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:27:25

    AFLW Match Replay: Collingwood v Richmond

    The Magpies and Tigers clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:43

    AFLW Match Replay: Carlton v St Kilda

    The Blues and Saints clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:29

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v Melbourne

    The Lions and Demons clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:25:13

    AFLW Match Replay: Geelong v Hawthorn

    The Cats and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:24:29

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Adelaide

    The Eagles and Crows clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 22:23

    The W Show: The 'superpower' driving Dees' GF dream

    Melbourne star Libby Birch joins The W Show to preview the massive Grand Final between the Demons and Lions

    AFLW
  • 22:36

    The W Show: History fuels PF rivals, star mid must 'step up'

    Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to preview preliminary final action and more

    AFLW
  • 22:09

    The W Show: Pies' 'bring it on' mentality, superstar's tag-breaking tactics

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins The W Show to break down all the semi final action, the All-Aus squad and gives an insight into how to break a tag

    AFLW
  • 22:41

    The W Show: Lions out for revenge, 'dangerous' players who'll define finals

    Essendon captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to preview week one of finals action, how Geelong has become a scoring powerhouse and the players set to star on the big stage

    AFLW
  • 22:46

    The W Show: Which Lion can cause Pies most pain, B&F on the line

    Dogs captain Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to discuss the her side's must-win clash, who the Pies must watch against Brisbane and the game that could decide the AFLW best and fairest

    AFLW
  • 28:13

    The W Show: Replacing Randall, how to expose the top four

    Collingwood star Ruby Schleicher joins The W Show to discuss a potential replacement for injured Crows star Chelsea Randall, the player in a 'league of their own' and how to defeat the best teams in the competition

    AFLW
  • 23:52

    The W Show: Celebrating Pride, the match-ups shaping finals

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the importance of Pride Round, a potential Grand Final preview and where the Bombers are at after seven rounds

    AFLW
  • 19:27

    The W Show: The Hawks' revival, why fans need draft 'patience'

    Libby Birch joins Sarah Black and Sarah Olle to discuss the Dees' strong R6 finish, the Showdown's star power, and why fans need 'patience'

    AFLW
  • 21:29

    The W Show: Tackling a dangerous issue, the race for the eight

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins Nat Edwards and Sarah Black to take a look at the season so far, how the Tigers tamed the Lions, and the upcoming Showdown

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Big departures, key injuries put Dockers in tough spot

    The W Show discuss the difficult circumstances facing Fremantle heading into AFLW season seven

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Dees developing 'winning edge' to bridge GF gap

    Libby Birch explains Melbourne's challenging pre-season schedule on The W Show

    AFLW
  • 19:18

    The W Show: Why Dees' leaders shielded group from GF review

    Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Libby Birch preview season seven, delve into the Grand Final rematch and more

    AFLW

Press Conferences

  • 06:11

    AFLW full post-match, PF: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after their Preliminary Final against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 05:43

    AFLW full post-match, PF: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after their Preliminary Final against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 07:50

    AFLW full post-match, SF: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after their semi final against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 06:29

    AFLW full post-match, SF: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after their semi final against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 04:22

    AFLW full post-match, SF: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after their semi final against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 06:14

    AFLW full post-match, SF: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after their semi final against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:58

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 06:30

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after Qualifying Final match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:48

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after their Elimination Final match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 06:02

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after their Elimination Final match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 05:42

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after their Elimination Final match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 05:36

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after their Elimination Final match against Gold Coast

    AFLW

Premier Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.