Melbourne mid will play for Sydney in 2024 and beyond after deciding on move away from Demons

James Jordon in action during the R4 match between Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

MELBOURNE premiership midfielder James Jordon has selected Sydney as his new home for 2024 and beyond.

The unrestricted free agent told the Demons last week that he intended to explore his options for next season, and he has settled on the Swans as his new home.

Under free agency rules, Sydney will be able to sign the 22-year-old without any outlay, as Jordon had been delisted by the Demons and re-signed as a rookie at the end of 2020.

Jordon was named in the 23-man squad for every game of Melbourne's premiership season of 2021, although he did not play a moment of the Grand Final after being named as the medical substitute.

Jordon was selected by the Demons at pick No.33 in the 2018 AFL Draft. He has played 65 games for the Demons since making his debut in round one, 2021 but only managed 18 games in 2023 including six as starting sub.