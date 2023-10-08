Taylor Adams is looking to move away from Collingwood during the trade period

Taylor Adams during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on September 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

TAYLOR Adams has requested a trade to Sydney.

As reported on AFL.com.au last week, the Collingwood midfielder has been on Sydney's radar as the Swans look to add to their midfield depth.

It was confirmed on Sunday that the 30-year-old has officially requested a trade to the 2022 Grand Finalists.

Taylor Adams’ trade request to Sydney has been put through, with the Collingwood midfielder keen to get to the Swans on a longer deal.



Adams played 23 games this year but missed the Magpies' Grand Final win due to injury. He was also injured during Collingwood's finals campaign last year.

He still has one year left on his contract, so the Swans would need to broker a trade.

The move could see Adams reunited with Brodie Grundy, the former Pies ruckman who is also expected to land at the Swans during the trade period from Melbourne.

Adams was originally drafted to Greater Western Sydney before crossing to Collingwood ahead of the 2014 season. He has played 175 games for the Pies, taking his career tally to 206.

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio last week, AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey said the Swans had identified chasing tough inside midfielders as a key need following a disappointing 2023 season.

"The Swans have been looking to build up their midfield unit. Taylor Adams, as a stronger midfield option for them, is among that group," Twomey said.

"There's other players they've looked at at different stages. James Harmes has been one. Clearly Taylor Adams is front of mind there.

Taylor Adams hugs Darcy Moore after the 2023 AFL Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"John Longmire at the end of the Swans' season did say that across time, they generally built over the past decade across the draft, and obviously their academy selections have brought them plenty of joy as well.

"[But] they've been one of the lower clubs in terms of [trade] imports. They were still a step off the best teams and they were smacked in the [2022] Grand Final by bigger bodies.

"That's clearly been an identification of what they need."