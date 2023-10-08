Essendon has overcome a scoreless first quarter to power past Geelong in Warrnambool

ESSENDON has pulled off a sensational 10-point come-from-behind win over Geelong, climbing back into the AFLW top eight in the process.

Left with a sour taste in their mouths after a 20-point loss to Collingwood last round, the Bombers overcame a scoreless first term to win 4.5 (29) to 2.7 (19) against the Cats at Reid Oval on Sunday.

The sixth-round win provided Essendon midfield star Maddy Prespakis with family bragging rights over younger sister Georgie in their second AFLW skirmish.

Maddy also celebrated her 50th game in style with 33 disposals and six clearances as she arm-wrestled Georgie (26, 10) for dominance in the midfield.

The younger Prespakis, in her 25th game, kicked the game's first goal but was denied by the umpires who ruled - without an AFLW score review system - the ball was touched.

The ever-prolific Chloe Scheer broke through twice to give the Cats a 14-point lead while the hosts were scoreless by quarter-time.

A desperate Essendon went to work in the second term, leading contested possessions 14 to four for the term and generating three of the first four inside 50s.

With a minute left on the clock and only three behinds on the scoreboard, Amber Clarke snapped the ball towards goal.

As the ball looked sure to spray across the face, it miraculously bounced backward to slot through the posts and give the Bombers a much-needed six points.

Bombers co-captain Bonnie Toogood cut the margin to one point to kickstart the second half and bring herself within three goals of 50 career majors.

With scores level at three quarter-time, Georgia Nanscawen (24 disposals, six clearances) worked diligently to put the ball back in the hands of the Bombers.

Daria Bannister kicked truly to put Essendon in the lead and was backed by another from Clarke to seal the win.

Geelong (4-2) returns home to host 10th-placed Fremantle next round while Essendon (3-3) faces off with eight-placed Richmond.

ESSENDON 0.0 1.3 2.5 4.5 (29)

GEELONG 2.2 2.3 2.5 2.7 (19)

GOALS

Essendon: Clarke 2, Toogood, Bannister

Geelong: Scheer 2

BEST

Essendon: M. Prespakis, Toogood, Clarke, Nanscawen, Scott

Geelong: G. Prespakis, Am. McDonald, Moloney, Crockett-Grills

LATE CHANGES

Essendon: Jacqui Vogt replaced in selected side by Mia Busch

Geelong: None