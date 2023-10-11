Dylan Stephens during Sydney's qualifying final against Melbourne in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER No.5 draft pick Dylan Stephens has joined North Melbourne in a trade with Sydney.

The Swans have parted with Stephens and pick 25 and received North's end of first-round pick next year plus its pick 44 this year.

North Melbourne has landed Dylan Stephens from Sydney. Have traded their end of first rounder next year and pick 44 this year for Stephens and pick 25 this year from the Swans. @AFL @TradeRadio https://t.co/AaXxd5EKwd — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 11, 2023

The end of first round pick for 2024 that North has given the Swans is the first of two the Roos were handed by the AFL as part of the League's assistance package.

Sydney's decision to trade out its pick 25 is set to have a flow-on effect on the trades for Collingwood's Taylor Adams and Melbourne's Brodie Grundy. AFL.com.au reported on Tuesday that both the Magpies and Demons were set to push for that pick 25 as part of those respective deals.

The Stephens deal leaves Sydney with picks 12, 33, 44, 46 and 54 in this year's draft plus its 2024 picks, including the end of first-round assistance pick from North, to get the deals done for Adams and Grundy.

AFL.com.au reported on Tuesday that pick 33 this year is expected to put forward as part of the Grundy deal.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

TRADE TRACKER Get the details of every trade as they happen

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

"Whilst disappointed to lose Dylan, we are pleased to have facilitated a trade with North Melbourne that nets a second first-round selection for the club in next year's draft as well as a further selection in this year's draft," Sydney's GM of Football Charlie Gardiner said.

"Since arriving at the Swans, Dylan has been an important contributor to our young playing list and we wish him all the best in the future."

The deal means North now holds five of the first 25 picks in this year's draft - 2, 3, 15, 21 and 25.

Stephens, 22, played 13 games for the Swans this season, taking his career tally to 43 since he was drafted in 2019.

Dylan Stephens in action for Sydney against St Kilda in R15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge has reported Stephens has signed a four-year deal.

"We've been tracking him for a while and believe he has some great attributes to add to our midfield with more opportunity at AFL level," North footy boss Todd Viney said.

"He's got some great athletic attributes, and we think he’ll complement our group enormously with his footy nous and professionalism."

North will also trade for Carlton's Zac Fisher, who completed a medical at the Kangaroos last week.

Sydney has already brought in free agents James Jordon and Joel Hamling to boost its list after the club delisted six players and lost Lance Franklin, Paddy McCartin and Tom Hickey to retirement.