NORTH Melbourne has landed Carlton small defender Zac Fisher, the sixth trade to land in a manic two-hour period on Wednesday afternoon.

Fisher has landed at the Kangaroos along with Carlton's pick 17 in exchange for picks 21 and 25.

Fisher fell out of selection favour at Carlton in 2023 but sent a strong reminder of his talent later in the season when he was recalled to play off half-back from round 21.

He averaged 27 disposals over the last month of the home-and-away season before being dropped again for finals.

"To have two selections inside the top 25 of the draft as it currently stands gives us a number of options as we work through the remainder of the trade period and into the national draft,” Blues list boss Nick Austin said.

"We have approached this time of year with a focus to refresh our depth heading into 2024 and feel we are now in a strong position to do that.

"Zac departs the Club with lifelong friendships and we thank him for what he has contributed to our football club over the last seven years."

Fisher's manager Andrew McDougall told Gettable on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio last week that the 25-year-old is chasing more opportunities at AFL level.

"It's probably more about opportunity for Zac. He loves all the players there, such a great club, Carlton, and he's got some really close friends," McDougall said.

"It's more an opportunity piece for him if things do eventuate. He's had a bit of interest from a few clubs, obviously getting dropped a few times in the lead-up.

"He came back into the side at Carlton and played half-back. He's got that versatility to play small forward, he'd probably like a bit more midfield time as well."