Adelaide and Gold Coast have agreed to a deal to send Chris Burgess to the Crows

Chris Burgess celebrates a goal during the VFL Grand Final between Gold Coast and Werribee on September 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast tall Chris Burgess has got his trade wish, landing at Adelaide in a deal that has also netted the Crows pick 14 in this year's draft.

One of a flurry of trades on Wednesday afternoon, the Crows have picked up Burgess and pick 14 from the Suns in exchange for Adelaide's picks 23 and 26.

Adelaide will trade picks 23 and 26 for pick 14 and Chris Burgess. @AFLcomau https://t.co/UCoPhhpfMr — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 11, 2023

The pick 14 had earlier been moved from Melbourne to the Suns in a separate deal.

The deal allows the Suns to add more draft points so they can match bids on their star Academy quartet at this year's national draft.

Key forward Jed Walter, ruckman Ethan Read and midfielder Jake Rogers are all rated top-15 prospects, while Will Graham was a standout at the recent Draft Combine.

Learn More 21:24

Speaking on Gettable earlier this year, Suns national recruiting manager Kall Burns said the club had been planning for the top trio's arrival for some time.

Burgess, the two-time leading goalkicker in the VFL, requested a trade to the Crows last month.

Crows list boss Justin Reid said the addition of he versatile 27-year-old addressed some of the club's key-position needs.

"We are very pleased with the deal," Reid said.

Chris Burgess celebrates a goal during the VFL Qualifying Final between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, September 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Firstly, to get Chris to the club, he is an athletic key position player who has the versatility to play forward or back which we know is important in today's game.

"And it's an opportunity for Chris to continue his AFL career in his home state, he is a quality person who will bring a lot to our team both on and off the field.

"In addition to that, receiving pick 14 strengthens our draft hand as we look to add more top-end talent to our playing list."

Adelaide now has picks 10, 14 and 20 in November's national draft.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

TRADE TRACKER Get the details of every trade as they happen

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand