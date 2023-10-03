Chris Burgess celebrates a goal during the VFL Qualifying Final between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, September 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast key forward Chris Burgess has informed the Suns of his desire to move to Adelaide when the trade period opens next week.

The 27-year-old is contracted for 2024 but is searching for greater opportunities after managing only three senior appearances across the past two seasons, despite dominant form in the reserves.

Burgess has won the past two Jim 'Frosty' Miller Medals as the VFL's leading goalkicker – he shared the 2023 award with teammate Brodie McLaughlin – and helped lead Gold Coast to its first state league premiership last month.

The South Australian booted 61.22 from 20 appearances this year, including ten goals across three finals, having kicked 63 last year, after which he signed a two-year contract extension to remain in Queensland.

Burgess has attracted interest from a few clubs in recent times but, as flagged in Inside Trading last month, is understood to have told the Suns during his exit meeting that he would like to get to the Crows.

The 191cm spearhead, who can also play in defence, joined Gold Coast at the end of 2018 after starring for West Adelaide in the SANFL.

Gold Coast will help facilitate a trade between now and the trade deadline on October 18 as they look to acquire more draft capital to match bids for their Academy products.

The Suns are stacked with key forward depth and about to add Jed Walter, who is considered the best key forward in this year's AFL Draft, following a brilliant underage career that culminated in All-Australian selection in both 2022 and 2023.

Mabior Chol is set to depart Heritage Bank Stadium in the coming weeks, despite having two years to run on the contract he signed when he moved from Richmond at the end of 2021.

Hawthorn, North Melbourne and Adelaide have all met with the 26-year-old, who is looking for greater opportunity after a dominant VFL finals series where he kicked five goals in the preliminary final and then added four in the decider.

The Suns will retain Levi Casboult for a third season after the former Blue produced another strong year working alongside Ben King and Jack Lukosius.

McLaughlin isn’t expected to secure another deal due to the level of forward depth, but could find a new home after booting 55 goals in his first season on an AFL list.