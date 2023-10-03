Daniel Howe in action during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne utility Daniel Howe has announced his retirement after nine seasons at two clubs.

Drafted by Hawthorn in 2014, Howe played 96 games for Hawthorn – including three finals – before joining the Kangaroos in the 2022 rookie draft.

Alongside ex-Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson, Howe played 11 senior games in 2023.

He retires with 107 AFL games to his name.

"Dan has only been at the club for one season, but he's had a significant impact on the group in his time here," North footy boss Todd Viney said.

"He brought a professional attitude to his training and preparation, and gave his all in every game he played, whether at AFL or VFL level.

"At the end of the season Dan had a chat with Clarko about what 2024 looked like and he decided it was in his best interests to prioritise life beyond AFL football.

"We wish Dan all the best for his future endeavours and thank him for his service to North Melbourne."

Howe is the eighth departure at North since the end of its season.

Ben Cunnington, Aaron Hall and Jack Ziebell have also retired, while Jacob Edwards, Flynn Perez, Phoenix Spicer and Lachie Young were delisted.