Two Jim Stynes Community Leadership Awards will be presented this year, spanning both the AFL and AFLW competitions

Previous recipients of the Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award, Sam Docherty (2023) and Joel Selwood (2022), with Saraid Taylor, Britt Bonnici and Sophie Locke. Picture: Daniel Pockett

THE AFL and Jim Stynes Foundation is thrilled to announce two Jim Stynes Community Leadership Awards will be presented this year, spanning both the AFL and AFLW competitions.

It's the first-time clubs can nominate deserving players in separate men's and women's categories, having previously combined AFL and AFLW nominations into the one award.

Incredibly, thanks to the Jim Stynes Foundation and Telstra, both winners announced at the Brownlow and W Awards will receive $40,000 which will be donated to the charity or community program of their choice – that’s a total of $80,000.

Now in its 13th year, the prestigious award is presented to the player who has best demonstrated the values of late Melbourne champion and former Demons President, Jim Stynes. From their commitment to helping others and making a difference in the community, to the way they represent the game on and off the field, this award goes to the heart of the sport.

Nominations are currently being received from clubs before the judging panel select four finalists ahead of the Brownlow and W Awards later this year.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said he was thrilled two Jim Stynes Community Leadership Awards would now be presented.

"The Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award is a truly special and coveted accolade in our industry, and I’m delighted we’re now able to recognise two deserving recipients across both the AFL and AFLW competitions," Dillon said.

"Footy is much more than what happens on the field, it’s also about the positive impact our players and people can make in the community and in the lives of others. It's these moments and values that go to the heart of this award and why we are proud of our players for their passion and dedication to make change and raise awareness for worthy causes.

"Thanks to the Jim Stynes Foundation and Telstra another $40,000 will flow into charities and community programs, that’s an incredible contribution which will benefit people who need it most."

Chair of the Jim Stynes Foundation, Russel Howcroft said: "Jim Stynes is a true example of what can be achieved with perseverance, empathy, and a commitment to community service. In his life, Jim was a proud advocate for inclusion for all, and I’m sure that he would have been very pleased to see the award grow to recognise both AFL and AFLW players in their own categories.

"We thank Telstra for their support. Their investment will play a pivotal role in continuing Jim's work of inspiring the next generation of leaders and change-makers, from both AFL and AFLW."

Collingwood midfielder Britt Bonnici has a strong connection to the Magpie Nest after volunteering at the café and housing team for four years.

"It's one of the cool parts about being a footballer, especially as you get older, is thinking about how you can be part of the bigger picture and at the Pies that’s helping at the Magpie Nest," Bonnici said.

"The Nest has so many different branches but the parts I help in are the Magpies Nest housing team and Magpie Nest Café and they are for people who are experiencing homelessness.

"I love volunteering at the Nest, it brings me a lot of joy to help people – life isn’t linear and people fall on hard times, so to be there for them and offer support is very rewarding."

Melbourne key defender Saraid Taylor has been an advocate for Reach, the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre and Athletes for Hope Australia.

"I think as athletes we have such an awesome opportunity to give back and it’s a real privilege to be in a position to positively impact communities," Taylor said.

"Now that there is an extra category for the Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award, it’s great that more charities will be visible and represented, with plenty of good work still to be done."

Britt Bonnici, Sophie Locke and Saraid Taylor all enjoy volunteering and giving back to the community through various charities and causes. Picture: Daniel Pockett

Telstra Executive, Brent Smart said: "We believe in the power of the AFL community and the difference that individuals can make. We are proud to honour Jim Stynes’ legacy and highlight the values he brought to the game. This year we are delighted to be presenting two Jim Stynes Community Leadership Awards to both an AFL and AFLW player, recognising the unique contributions these individuals have made to their communities."

Past winners include Carlton's Sam Docherty (2023), Geelong Cats' Joel Selwood (2022), Port Adelaide's Travis Boak (2021), Richmond's Bachar Houli (2020), GWS Giants' Stephen Coniglio (2019), Melbourne's Neville Jetta (2018), Port Adelaide's Jack Hombsch (2017), Geelong Cats' Jimmy Bartel (2016), Carlton's Dennis Armfield (2015), West Coast Eagles' Beau Waters (2014), Gold Coast Suns' Zac Smith (2013) and Richmond's Daniel Jackson (2012).

About the Jim Stynes Foundation

The Jim Stynes Foundation (JSF) perpetuates the work of the late Jim Stynes. Like Jim, the Foundation supports disadvantaged youth through his passion for sport, his allies and his charitable inceptions.

Public in nature, the Jim Stynes Foundation is a Public Ancillary Fund (PuAF) that distributes funds to worthy and specifically chosen registered charities. As a PuAF the public are invited to and can contribute to the Foundation. All contributions are then distributed to registered charities, as determined by the Foundation’s Board.

The 2024 Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award selection panel includes: