Dakota Davidson is one of the AFLW's unique characters

Dakota Davidson during a 2023 AFLW Indigenous Round media opportunity at Heritage Bank Arena on October 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DAKOTA Davidson says she's gonna keep on dancin'.

Brisbane's key forward put herself at the centre of a viral moment in Saturday night's loss against Collingwood when she twice stood on the mark and attempted to distract her opponent with a series of dance moves.

While it got a few chuckles, it was Magpie Grace Campbell who had the last laugh as she played on, skirted around Davidson and kicked the ball to waiting skipper Bri Davey, who marked and kicked a crucial goal.

Speaking on Wednesday morning at the launch of the AFL Women's Indigenous round, Davidson said she would "100 per cent" be doing it again.

"It's my character," she said.

"I think it brings a lot to the AFLW space for good and bad reasons. It puts us on the map as well.

"I'm not going to stop it, it's who I am as a person. I love doing it. I bring a buzz to my teammates, and I know they love it."

Learn More 24:07

Davidson is having a wonderful season for the Lions, thriving in a forward line that has been revamped after the off-season departures of Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda) and Greta Bodey (Hawthorn).

Along with her 11 goals, she is the equal competition leader for contested marks (14) and marks inside 50 (16) despite missing one game through suspension.

Dakota Davidson celebrates a goal during the round five AFLW match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at Kinetic Stadium, October 01, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

But don't expect her to ditch the dance moves.

"Sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't, but that's footy," she said.

"I'm never going to stop being who I am. I love what I do and I love what I can bring to the team."