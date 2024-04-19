The Eagles will be without first-round pick Kayley Kavanagh for the AFLW season

West Coast first-round draftee Kayley Kavanagh. Picture: West Coast Eagles

WEST Coast first-round draftee Kayley Kavanagh has torn her ACL playing for East Perth in the WAFLW and will miss the upcoming AFLW season.

Kavanagh will join fellow draftee Matilda Sergeant (ACL during training) on the sidelines this season, with the Eagles now needing to find two replacements for the pair.

The 18-year-old inside midfielder had a strong last year of junior footy, starring for Calder Cannons and named Vic Metro's MVP at the under-18 national championships.

She was set to add another layer to West Coast's midfield, complementing Bella Lewis, Emma Swanson, Ella Roberts and former Sun Ali Drennan.

"We're all feeling for Kayley, who since arriving at the club in February has been working really hard on her development, with her determination and competitiveness on show in everything she does," West Coast coach Daisy Pearce said.

"She had an impressive attitude towards playing some WAFLW and really endeared herself to players and coaches at East Perth, so it was such a shame to see her involved in this accident early in the game last week.

Learn More 00:46

"It's another blow to the team, having only recently seen 'Tildi' Sergeant go through the same thing, but we'll do everything to support them both through their rehab.

"Both Kayley and 'Tildi' have already started asking how they can continue to support the team, which is a credit to their character and part of the reason why we drafted them both."

West Coast can take its time searching for replacements for the inactive duo, with clubs having up until the start of the season in late August to fully finalise their lists.

Jess Rentsch and Georgie Cleaver – who recently competed at the under-19 netball national championships – round out the Eagles' 2023 draft haul, also adding Roxy Roux (Fremantle), Annabel Johnson (Geelong) and Jess Hosking (Richmond) in a busy Trade Period.