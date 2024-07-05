Check out who is in your club's AFLW leadership group for 2024

St Kilda's leadership group for 2024. Picture: St Kilda Football Club

AT LEAST four AFLW clubs have or are set to appoint new captains for the 2024 NAB AFLW season.

Fremantle and Port Adelaide have confirmed Ange Stannett and Janelle Cuthbertson will lead their respective teams, while Adelaide (Chelsea Randall) and Greater Western Sydney (Alicia Eva) are yet to confirm replacements for their skippers who have stood down.

Read on to find out who's in the leadership group for your club in 2024.

This article will be updated as clubs announce their leadership groups.

Chelsea Randall has announced she will step down as captain, with a new leadership group yet to be appointed.

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

Fremantle players and coaches have appointed best-and-fairest Ange Stannett as captain this year, despite the former vice-captain being ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

Previous skipper Hayley Miller will serve as one of three vice-captains (one on each line), alongside forward Aine Tighe and defender Laura Pugh.

Emma O'Driscoll and recruit Ash Brazill round out the leadership group, with Gabby O'Sullivan removing herself from contention after six seasons.

Ange Stannett enters her captain era in 2024 ⚓️



After being voted in by the playing + coaching group, Stannett will lead our AFLW side supported by three vice-captains in Hayley Miller, Laura Pugh & Aine Tighe.#foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/VDw2pyPrUD — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) July 3, 2024

TBC

TBC

Alicia Eva has announced she will step down as captain, with a new leadership group yet to be appointed.

TBC

The Demons are unchanged at the top, with Kate Hore and Tyla Hanks continuing in their roles for a second year as captain and vice-captain respectively.

Inaugural player Sarah Lampard is back in the leadership group after holding a role in 2019, while Paxy Paxman returns to an official leadership role, having vice-captained the club between 2020 and season six of 2022.

Of last year's leadership group, Libby Birch has moved to North Melbourne, while 36-year-old Rhiannon Watt has been named alongside Lily Mithen, Lauren Pearce and Tayla Harris as a supporting quartet.

Our leaders for 2024. 👏



Led by the return of our formidable duo + with exciting new additions.



📝 | https://t.co/OoWDa20rRA pic.twitter.com/epUvHu9WWF — Melbourne AFLW (@MelbourneAFLW) June 27, 2024

TBC

Key defender Janelle Cuthbertson has been handed the reins after the retirement of inaugural skipper Erin Phillips.

The veteran was vice-captain last year, and served in former club Fremantle's leadership group the season prior.

Justine Mules-Robinson has been appointed vice-captain, with support from Ange Foley and new face Ash Saint. The forward takes the spot of usual leadership group member Hannah Dunn, who will miss the season due to pregnancy.

a big day for our leaders, and a big day for our club 💫 pic.twitter.com/cYPmJ0ZS1C — Port Adelaide AFLW (@pafc_w) June 18, 2024

TBC

Long-term skipper Hannah Priest will captain the Saints for a fourth season outright (and fifth overall), with Bianca Jakobsson serving as her vice-captain for the third time.

But the Saints have overhauled their leadership group, ushering in fresh faces Georgia Patrikios (23 years old), Serene Watson (22) and Tyanna Smith (21).

The club said Nicola Stevens and Steph Chiocci will remain as senior leaders, but not in an official capacity.

Nat Plane, Molly McDonald and Hannah Stuart also make way from last year's leadership group.

Our 2024 leaders 💫



Hannah Priest (C) and Bianca Jakobsson (VC) will once again lead us into battle this season!



Joining them in the leadership group for the first time is young trio Tyanna Smith, Georgia Patrikios and Serene Watson!



Congrats, girls 👏 — St Kilda FCW (@stkildafcw) July 5, 2024

TBC

TBC

TBC