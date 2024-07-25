A strong rapport with former captain Ellie Blackburn will be key to Deanna Berry's new role as skipper of the Bulldogs

Deanna Berry and Ellie Blackburn pose for a photo during the Western Bulldogs' team photo day on August 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have become no strangers to personnel changes across the off-season, but one appointment on Monday proved surprising, both inside the four walls and across the AFLW landscape.

After six seasons as captain of the Bulldogs, Ellie Blackburn had been replaced as skipper, with Deanna Berry elevated in her place.

While Berry was appointed after a new, comprehensive process which included formal interviews as well as a player survey, naturally it was an emotionally fuelled announcement.

De Berry and Liv Vesely compete for the ball while Jesse Wardlaw, Alice Edmonds and Ellie Blackburn look on during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"No doubt it's been a challenging one," Berry said of the handover.

"Me and Ellie have a great relationship, and I've said all along, I'm extremely grateful that she's here because she's a great person and a great leader. I think if I can take anything out of her book to help me grow in this part of my career, it's only going to help us all along the way.

"We've shared some great moments together and especially at this club, so I think what we can drive together and what she'll help me achieve along the way will be pretty special. I'm glad that she's by my side through it all."

Blackburn will remain part of Berry's official leadership group, which also includes Isabelle Pritchard, Isabella Grant, Jess Fitzgerald, and Elle Bennetts.

It’s the latest high-profile change at Whitten Oval following a disappointing 2023 season that saw the side win just one game.

Head coach Nathan Burke was moved on in favour of Tamara Hyett, list manager Mick Sandry was replaced by Dan Fisher, and Patrice Berthold was brought in as the club's general manager of women's football – a position that had been left vacant since Debbie Lee moved into an AFL role back in 2022.

The side also lost stalwart Kirsty Lamb, former No.1 draft pick Gab Newton, and key-position players Celine Moody and Katie Lynch, with the experienced quartet all traded to other clubs.

Deanna Berry looks dejected after a loss during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Despite the tumultuous off-season, the uphill slog facing the Dogs a cause for excitement, not alarm, in Berry’s eyes. It is a chance to introduce fresh voices, and proof the club is able to make hard decisions when they're needed.

"The most exciting thing, and I speak to Tam (Hyett) about it all the time, it's the unknown," Berry said.

"We've got a new GM, new coaching staff, we've got pretty much a whole new medical group. Everything is fresh, training looks different, everything feels different, and I'm just so excited to see what we can achieve."

A strong bond, built on respect, with Hyett will also help Berry build a strong foundation for the club as it takes this next step.

"The connection you can have with a female coach, I think it's pretty special," Berry said.

"No doubt if something was to go wrong Tam would flick you across the head, because we have that relationship already. She just means business, she's not here to f*** around… If there's something not going right, or how she wants it to go, or how we need it to be, she'll address it there."

First selected with pick No.9 in the inaugural Telstra AFLW draft by Melbourne, Berry joined the Bulldogs the following year via trade and played in the club's historic premiership that same season.

Since reaching the pinnacle, however, footy life has been a little rockier for Berry, who has played 47 games over eight seasons.

"I was probably a little arrogant 18-year-old (in 2017) … it was actually in that premiership season where Paul Groves dropped me and was like 'you need to work harder' and I was like 'okay this is what it means, this is what I have to do'."

Paul Groves and Deanna Berry celebrate the Western Bulldogs winning the 2018 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Once an understanding of what is required to maintain her status as an elite footballer was struck, the next battle was a frustrating run with injury. Berry ruptured her ACL in the club's round five win over Greater Western Sydney in 2021, and returned to the field exactly one year later.

"Doing my knee, and then I've had three shoulder (reconstructions) since," Berry said.

"That resilience side of things has just continued to grow. And understanding how my body works and the hard work side of things and understanding it's not just when I'm here, you have to do a lot of stuff away from the club as well, otherwise it all comes undone.

"Especially for someone like me, my body's very injury-prone, so it's understanding how I can best get the most out of my body as well."

De Berry is helped by trainers during an elimination final between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood on November 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

It’s that commitment to rise when challenged that propelled Berry to put her hand up for the captaincy this year.

"It was a very thorough process," Berry said.

"It was going to be whoever was going to be the best person. I put my hat in the ring and I didn't know what would come from it, and I was just lucky enough that it did.

"I never even thought (captaincy) would be something I'd even put my hand up for.”

With a near on unrecognisable team both on-field and off, who knows what the Bulldogs might unleash in 2024. It is a group that could be anything this year, and only time will tell what that might be.