Nathan Burke and the Western Bulldogs will part ways ahead of the 2024 season

Nathan Burke looks on during round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NATHAN Burke will not coach the Western Bulldogs in 2024, several sources have confirmed to AFL.com.au.

It is understood staff have been told in the past half hour with players to officially be informed in a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The club confirmed it had parted ways with Burke in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

"After careful consideration, the club has decided to move in a different direction heading into next season, as we strive for sustained success in all aspects of our women’s football program," CEO Ameet Bains said.

"Nathan has played a significant role in the club’s journey within the AFLW and we’re thankful for his strong contribution over the past five seasons.

"He became our first full-time coach after leading the team to finals at the end of 2022, and has developed strong relationships with his staff and players during his tenure.

"We thank Nathan for his time at the Bulldogs and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavours."

The club said it would assess whether further changes to its women's program are needed, and begin a process to appoint Burke's replacement.

The Bulldogs finished last on the AFLW ladder in 2023 after making finals the previous season.

The Dogs endured injuries to more than a third of its playing list throughout the season, and had to name train-on players on several occasions.

Nathan Burke is seen during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Burke was outspoken about the reasons behind his side's sub-par performances during the year, claiming a lack of professionalism among the playing group and also taking umbrage with the competition's tiered payment system.

An AFL Hall of Fame inductee, Burke played 323 games for St Kilda, where his daughter Alice now plays in the club's AFLW side.

Burke coached the Bulldogs for 46 games, 18 of which were wins, and had a year remaining on his contract.

"I thank the Western Bulldogs for allowing me to live my purpose of making a difference in other people’s lives – if I did that, then I walk away content," Burke said in the Bulldogs' statement.

"I also want to thank the people of the West for embracing me as part of your club. I hope success is just around the corner for you."

He becomes the third AFLW coach to depart ahead of the 2024 season, with West Coast's Michael Prior and Collingwood's Steve Symonds also not continuing in their roles.