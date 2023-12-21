Eliza West, Aisling McCarthy, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner and Muireann Atkinson. Pictures: AFL Photos, Twitter

IT'S HARD to believe Brisbane won the flag less than three weeks ago, but we've had a full AFLW Trade Period and Draft since then.

Some club lists – like West Coast and the Western Bulldogs – are nearly unrecognisable after significant turnover, while others have merely tinkered around the edges during the combined player movement period.

It's useful to look at both the trade and draft periods as one – a club may not be able to replace a departed key forward through trade, but bring in a young goalkicker through the draft.

Top five draft selections Brooke Barwick, Kaitlyn Srhoj, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Jessica Rentsch and Alyssia Pisano after the 2023 AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium . Picture: Getty Images

Geelong, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne and North Melbourne will have the opportunity to complete their lists in the Supplemental Selection Period and Rookie Signing Period, which run from February 5 to March 1.

All four sides have been active in recruiting Irish players in the past, and it wouldn't surprise if they go down that path early in the new year.

Ins: Brooke Boileau, Tamara Henry, Lily Tarlinton (draft)

Outs: Montana McKinnon (Richmond), Yvonne Bonner, Lisa Whiteley (retired), Hannah Button, McKenzie Dowrick, Amber Ward (delisted)

2024 list: Jess Allan, Sarah Allan, Najwa Allen, Abbie Ballard, Chelsea Biddell, Brooke Boileau, Amy Boyle-Carr, Teah Charlton, Sarah Goodwin, Caitlin Gould, Anne Hatchard, Tamara Henry, Eloise Jones, Niamh Kelly, Keeley Kustermann, Taylah Levy, Ebony Marinoff, Rachelle Martin, Kiera Mueller, Hannah Munyard, Maddi Newman, Danielle Ponter, Zoe Prowse, Chelsea Randall, Brooke Smith, Lily Tarlinton, Stevie-Lee Thompson, Brooke Tonon, Deni Varnhagen, Jess Waterhouse

Adelaide has done well to hold onto the majority of its list, despite the best efforts of opposition clubs. Marinoff, Hatchard, Sarah Allan and Kelly have signed four-year deals, and even coach Matthew Clarke has extended his contract by another two seasons. Of this year's best 21, only ruck McKinnon and forward Bonner have left, with 21-year-old Tarlinton an important draftee given her height of 180cm and experience in the QAFLW. Irish recruit Boyle-Carr, a Gaelic footballer and soccer player, will provide plenty of speed across any line.

Lily Tarlinton in action during the AFLW U19 Girls Championships match between Vic Country and Queensland at Port Melbourne FC on May 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: Shanae Davison, Eleanor Hartill (West Coast), Evie Long, Sophie Peters, Indiana Williams, Rania Crozier, Jacinta Baldwick (draft), Kate Lutkins (inactive, pregnancy), Luka Yoshida-Martin (inactive, ACL)

Outs: Zimmie Farquharson, Analea McKee (Western Bulldogs), Kiara Hillier (Sydney), Courtney Murphy, Mikayla Pauga (Greater Western Sydney), Bella Smith (Geelong), Ella Smith (Gold Coast), Phoebe Monahan, Sharni Webb (retired), Brooke Sheridan, Caitlin Wendland (delisted)

2024 list: Ally Anderson, Jacinta Baldwick, Poppy Boltz, Shannon Campbell, Sophie Conway, Rania Crozier, Dakota Davidson, Shanae Davison, Belle Dawes, Jen Dunne, Jade Ellenger, Nat Grider, Ellie Hampson, Eleanor Hartill, Dee Heslop, Tahlia Hickie, Courtney Hodder, Bre Koenen, Evie Long, Kate Lutkins, Charlie Mullins, Orla O'Dwyer, Sophie Peters, Lily Postlethwaite, Jade Pregelj, Taylor Smith, Cathy Svarc, Ruby Svarc, Indiana Williams, Luka Yoshida-Martin

It was the busiest "quiet" trade period we've ever seen for Brisbane. Even so, the Lions will only have two positions on offer in their best 21 next year, assuming all remaining 19 premiership players hold their spots, after Pauga and Monahan moved on. Davison will slot in nicely to the forward line, while Hartill provides some rare height in defence and ruck depth. The Lions have effectively replaced all their departed depth with five Academy recruits – forward/mids Long, Peters and Baldwick, and two key talls in Williams and Crozier. Hodder has signed a four-year deal, with Mullins and Smith locked away for three, while coach Craig Starcevich has extended his contract by two.

Ins: Tarni Brown (Collingwood), Yasmin Duursma (Port Adelaide), Celine Moody (Western Bulldogs), Lila Keck, Meg Robertson (draft), Lulu Beatty (inactive, leg), Maddy Guerin (inactice, ACL)

Outs: Mua Laloifi (Western Bulldogs), Annie Lee (Collingwood), Paige Trudgeon (St Kilda), Phoebe McWilliams (retired), Daisy Walker (delisted, then Greater Western Sydney), Imogen Milford, Chloe Wrigley (delisted)

2024 list: Marianna Anthony, Mia Austin, Lulu Beatty, Tarni Brown, Harriet Cordner, Jess Dal Pos, Yasmin Duursma, Dayna Finn, Ciara Fitzpatrick, Erone Fitzpatrick, Jess Good, Lily Goss, Maddy Guerin, Maddy Hendrie, Mimi Hill, Lila Keck, Gen Lawson-Tavan, Abbie McKay, Breann Moody, Celine Moody, Taylor Ortlepp, Kerryn Peterson, Gab Pound, Tahlia Read, Meg Robertson, Keeley Sherar, Keeley Skepper, Amelia Velardo, Darcy Vescio, Brooke Vickers

Celine Moody will complete a straight swap with the retiring McWilliams in attack. There are a few concerns around the normally rock-steady backline after the puzzling decision not to extend Laloifi's contract, back-up defenders Trudgeon and Lee seeking opportunities elsewhere and the delisting of small defender Walker. None of the inclusions fill those roles. Duursma's pace on the wing will be a boost, as is Keck's across half-forward. Sherar and Skepper have signed for four years, with McKay and Pound for three.

Lila Keck is presented her jumper by Kerryn Peterson during the AFLW Draft on December 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: Kalinda Howarth (Gold Coast), Mikayla Hyde (Fremantle), Annie Lee (Carlton), Muireen Atkinson (rookie), Georgia Clark, Lucy Cronin, Amber Schutte (draft)

Outs: Ash Brazill (Fremantle), Tarni Brown (Carlton), Liv Barber, Sophie Casey, Imogen Evans, Jo Lin, Emily Smith (delisted)

2024 list: Jordyn Allen, Muireen Atkinson, Imogen Barnett, Charlotte Blair, Brit Bonnici, Lauren Brazzale, Lauren Butler, Grace Campbell, Mikala Cann, Georgia Clark, Lucy Cronin, Bri Davey, Erica Fowler, Sabrina Frederick, Kalinda Howarth, Mikayla Hyde, Eliza James, Selena Karlson, Annie Lee, Stacey Livingstone, Eleri Morris, Nell Morris-Dalton, Alana Porter, Sarah Rowe, Sarah Sansonetti, Ruby Schleicher, Amber Schutte, Aishling Sheridan, Charlotte Taylor, Tarni White

The Pies have significantly boosted their defence, losing versatile tall Brazill (who wished to move back to Perth with her family) and stalwart Casey but bringing in Lee, Cronin and rebounder Schutte. Howarth adds some dynamism to a forward line that's still a work in process, and it remains to be seen just where the Irish Atkinson fits into the mix. Hyde will be hoping for some midfield time at the Pies. Butler, Cann, James, Rowe and White all signed three-year deals, but skipper Davey has only signed for one.

Ins: Maddi Gay (Essendon), Bess Keaney (Gold Coast), Amy Gaylor (expansion pre-signing), Emily Gough, Chloe Adams (draft), Cat Phillips (inactive, pregnancy)

Outs: Danielle Marshall, Jess Wuetschner (retired), Alana Barba, Leah Cutting, Jo Doonan, Renee Tierney (delisted)

2024 list: Chloe Adams, Sophie Alexander, Daria Bannister, Brooke Brown, Mia Busch, Steph Cain, Georgia Clarke, Amber Clarke, Matilda Dyke, Ellyse Gamble, Maddi Gay, Amy Gaylor, Georgia Gee, Emily Gough, Kodi Jacques, Bess Keaney, Alex Morcom, Georgia Nanscawen, Cat Phillips, Maddy Prespakis, Amelia Radford, Paige Scott, Bonnie Toogood, Sophie Van De Heuval, Mia Van Dyke, Ash Van Loon, Jacqui Vogt, Steph Wales, Brooke Walker, Lily-Rose Williamson

The Bombers have brought in some serious midfield and defensive depth, with Gay able to line up on either line (or even forward), Gaylor and Adams through the engine room, and Keaney at half-back. Gough is another versatile product, who at 179cm, is unlike any player currently on Essendon's list. Of the players who have moved on, only Wuetschner was a regular member of the best 21 this year.

Emily Gough completes the 2km time trial during the 2023 Victoria AFL State Combine at Margaret Court Arena on October 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: Ash Brazill (Collingwood), Aisling McCarthy (West Coast), Gabby Newton (Western Bulldogs), Holly Ifould (draft), Mikayla Morrison (inactive, ACL)

Outs: Mikayla Hyde (Fremantle), Roxy Roux (West Coast), Emmelie Fiedler, Nikki Nield, Sarah Wielstra (delisted)

2024 list: Ebony Antonio, Ash Brazill, Kiara Bowers, Jo Cregg, Dana East, Jae Flynn, Serena Gibbs, Ariana Hetheringon, Holly Ifould, Megan Kauffman, Orlagh Lally, Aisling McCarthy, Hayley Miller, Mikayla Morrison, Tahleah Mulder, Amy Mulholland, Gabby Newton, Emma O'Driscoll, Gabby O'Sullivan, Laura Pugh, Airlie Runnalls, Madi Scanlon, Philipa Seth, Angelique Stannett, Tara Stribley, Mim Strom, Aine Tighe, Makaela Tuhakaraina, Sarah Verrier

The Dockers hit the trade period hard, consequently having one live selection with pick No.49 in the draft (Runnalls was delisted and re-drafted). Brazill and Newton will provide some serious firepower to a forward line that was often a one-woman show, starring Tighe. The former can also swing into defence where required, while McCarthy's defensive pressure will add another layer to Fremantle's engine room. The outgoing Hyde and Roux played six and five games respectively this year, primarily up forward, which the inclusions should cover.

Airlie Runnalls in action during the match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Casey Fields in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: Bella Smith (Brisbane), Chantal Mason, Bryde O'Rourke (draft)

Outs: Annabel Johnson (West Coast), Renee Garing (retired), Sam Gooden*, Ingrid Houtsma, Mia Skinner (delisted)

*Geelong had an extra player on its list in 2023 while Gooden returned from pregnancy

2024 list: Mikayla Bowen, Mel Bragg, Julia Crockett-Grills, Kate Darby, Chantel Emonson, Gabbi Featherston, Zali Friswell, Liv Fuller, Claudia Gunjaca, Erin Hoare, Rachel Kearns, Anna Rose Kennedy, Chantal Mason, Abbey McDonald, Amy McDonald, Meghan McDonald, Aishling Moloney, Darcy Moloney, Nina Morrison, Bryde O'Rourke, Jacqui Parry, Brooke Plummer, Georgie Prespakis, Georgie Rankin, Chloe Scheer, Shelley Scott, Bella Smith, Kate Surman, Becky Webster, one spot left to fill

There'll be at least one change from the side that played in a preliminary final after the retirement of Garing, and the Cats are hoping for much more footy from Kennedy, who was injured for much of 2023. Geelong is unlikely to rush their three inclusions, and with decent internal improvement, arguably don't have to push the new Cats into the side from round one. Mason is a developing key forward, O'Rourke is an athletic but raw midfielder and Smith provides good depth to a strong centre line. Morrison, Prespakis and Webster have signed for four years, with Scheer, Parry and Bowen adding three years.

Chantal Mason in action during the Coates Talent League Girls preliminary final between Eastern Ranges and Geelong Falcons at Shepley Oval on September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: Katie Lynch (Western Bulldogs), Charlotte Wilson (Melbourne), Ella Smith (Brisbane), Keely Fullerton, Taya Oliver, Kiara Bischa, Sienna McMullen, Annabel Kievit (draft)

Outs: Lauren Ahrens, Jasmyn Smith (Western Bulldogs), Giselle Davies (Sydney), Ali Drennan (West Coast), Kalinda Howarth (Collingwood), Bess Keaney (Essendon), Claire Ransom (delisted, then Greater Western Sydney), Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster, Kaylee Kimber, Tahlia Meyer (delisted)

2024 list: Elise Barwick, Lauren Bella, Kiara Bischa, Tara Bohanna, Maddy Brancatisano, Ashanti Bush, Georgia Clayden, Daisy D'Arcy, Darcie Davies, Jac Dupuy, Clara Fitzpatrick, Keely Fullerton, Alana Gee, Meara Girvan, Annabel Kievit, Katie Lynch, Ella Maurer, Cara McCrossan, Niamh McLaughlin, Sienna McMullen, Jordan Membrey, Taya Oliver, Wallis Randell, Charlie Rowbottom, Vivien Saad, Lucy Single, Ella Smith, Jamie Stanton, Claudia Whitfort, Charlotte Wilson

The Suns had an incredibly busy trade period, with significant turnover. Lynch and Ahrens have completed a straight swap, while there's roles at half-back and in the midfield up for grabs after the departures of Keaney and Drennan. Of the draftees, Fullerton or Oliver could take that midfield spot, with Bischa in defence. There's no getting around the loss of experience over the trade period, but a number of players were keen to return to their home state or move elsewhere for non-football reasons. Howarth's talent is a loss, but she only played one game in 2023 before rupturing her ACL. Two players who had been inactive (Kimber and Ransom) were delisted, hence the imbalance in the ins and outs.

Ins: Mikayla Pauga, Courtney Murphy (Brisbane), Aliesha Newman (Sydney), Daisy Walker (Carlton), Claire Ransom (Gold Coast), Kaitlyn Srhoj, Indigo Linde (draft)

Outs: Jodie Hicks, Ally Dallaway (Richmond), Rene Caris (St Kilda), Annalyse Lister (retired), Tess Cattle, Teagan Germech, Zara Hamilton, Grace Hill, Tait Mackrill, Isadora McLeay (delisted)

2024 list: Nicola Barr, Bec Beeson, Annise Bradfield, Madi Brazendale, Chloe Dalton, Fleur Davies, Jess Doyle, Alicia Eva, Tarni Evans, Meghan Gaffney, Georgia Garnett, Zarlie Goldsworthy, Jasmine Grierson, Isabel Huntington, Indigo Linde, Cambridge McCormick, Caitlin Miller, Brodee Mowbray, Courtney Murphy, Aliesha Newman, Alyce Parker, Mikayla Pauga, Emily Pease, Pepa Randall, Claire Ransom, Katherine Smith, Kaitlyn Srhoj, Daisy Walker, Haneen Zreika, one list spot to fill

Hicks, Dallaway, Caris and Lister were all regular members of the Giants' 21 this year. Walker is one who could take Hicks' spot, top draftee Srhoj in Dallaway's role, with the untried Brisbane rookie Murphy in Lister's key defensive position. Pauga and Newman are talented enough to force their way into the line-up, with Ransom also more than capable if she's ready to play, sitting out 2023 for personal reasons. Ruck support for Davies remains an issue after Caris' departure, but the Giants still have one list spot to fill. GWS had to reduce its 2023 list by two due to injury replacement players. Goldsworthy, Evans and Garnett have signed four-year deals, with Parker opting to turn her back on rival interest and sign for two. Eva – who has stood down as captain – signed a one-year deal.

Alyce Parker celebrates a goal during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: Casey Sherriff, Eliza West (Melbourne), Laura Stone, Jess Vukic, Hayley McLaughlin (expansion pre-signings), Mikayla Williamson, Sophie Butterworth (draft)

Outs: Catherine Brown, Tegan Cunningham, Tamara Luke, Akec Makur Chuot (retired), Janet Baird, Zoe Barbakos, Sarah Perkins (delisted)

2024 list: Kaitlyn Ashmore, Charlotte Baskaran, Emily Bates, Greta Bodey, Mattea Breed, Sophie Butterworth, Bridget Deed, Casey Dumont, Mackenzie Eardley, Laura Elliott, Emily Everist, Tahlia Fellows, Jasmine Fleming, Aileen Gilroy, Bridie Hipwell, Ainslie Kemp, Sophie Locke, Tilly Lucas-Rodd, Aine McDonagh, Hayley McLaughlin, Jenna Richardson, Casey Sherriff, Tamara Smith, Louise Stephenson, Laura Stone, Kristy Stratton, Jess Vukic, Lucy Wales, Eliza West, Mikayla Williamson

It was a highly successful player movement period for Hawthorn, lucking out in the talent on offer this year through the aligned Eastern Ranges side, and benefiting from Williamson sliding somewhat in the draft. Butterworth was a canny pick-up, considering the tall timber who have retired. West immediately adds some grunt and Williamson outside speed to the midfield, Stone can slot in at half-back with ease, while Sherriff is a smart high half-forward, providing a clear and calm link into attack. While the squad has become much younger this off-season, the talent potential is enormous for any prospective coach keen on applying for the vacant role.

Ins: Lily Johnson (Port Adelaide), Alyssia Pisano, Ryleigh Wotherspoon, Jacinta Hose, Jemma Rigoni, Delany Madigan (draft), Grace Hill (Greater Western Sydney, injury replacement)

Outs: Libby Birch (North Melbourne), Maddi Gay (Essendon), Casey Sherriff, Eliza West (Hawthorn), Charlotte Wilson (Gold Coast), Georgie Fowler (retired), Jordi Ivey, Sammie Johnson* (delisted)

*Melbourne had an extra player on its list in 2023 while Johnson returned from pregnancy

2024 list: Alyssa Bannan, Georgia Campbell, Maeve Chaplin, Gabby Colvin, Megan Fitzsimon, Georgia Gall, Tahlia Gillard, Sinead Goldrick, Tyla Hanks, Tayla Harris, Shelley Heath, Grace Hill, Kate Hore, Jacinta Hose*, Lily Johnson, Sarah Lampard, Aimee Mackin, Blaithin Mackin, Delany Madigan, Eliza McNamara, Lily Mithen, Karen Paxman, Lauren Pearce, Alyssia Pisano, Liv Purcell, Jemma Rigoni, Saraid Taylor, Rhi Watt, Ryleigh Wotherspoon, Eden Zanker, one list spot to fill

*inactive

Melbourne may take a short-term hit to its tall defensive stocks, losing both Birch and Wilson, as well as Gay across half-back, but injury replacement player Hill provides a bit of depth. West had been squeezed out of the midfield late in the year, while the loss of Sherriff will hurt across half-forward. The Dees may have taken one step backwards in order to go two steps forward, hitting the draft hard for the first time since 2020. Pisano could play straight away in the forward line, the Demons pushed hard to lock away raw but exciting half-back flanker Wotherspoon, and father-daughter pick up Rigoni will provide plenty of pace on the wing or flanks. Hose will sit out the year with a torn ACL.

Alyssia Pisano is presented her jumper by Kate Hore during the AFLW Draft on December 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: Libby Birch (Melbourne), Ella Slocombe, Georgia Stubs (draft), Zoe Savarirayan (inactive, ACL), Vikki Wall (TBC, inactive, rugby)

Outs: Ellie Gavalas (Western Bulldogs), Ailish Considine (retired), Hannah Bowey, Charli Granville, Cassidy Mailer, Sophia McCarthy (delisted)

2024 list: Libby Birch, Nicole Bresnehan, Jenna Bruton, Lucy Burke, Tess Craven, Bella Eddey, Jasmine Ferguson, Jasmine Garner, Taylah Gatt, Emma Kearney, Mia King, Emma King, Niamh Martin, Liz McGrath, Alice O'Loughlin, Erika O'Shea, Lulu Pullar, Tahlia Randall, Kim Rennie, Ash Riddell, Zoe Savarirayan, Eliza Shannon, Kate Shierlaw, Ella Slocombe, Amy Smith, Georgia Stubs, Ruby Tripodi, Vikki Wall (TBC), Sarah Wright, one list spot to fill

The Roos made just one move in the trade period, bringing in experienced key defender Birch. It's difficult to work out just where Birch fits into the settled backline, and there's going to be a very unlucky player who is pushed out, unless they're redeployed forward. Gavalas is a loss, but she had conceded her spot to Martin by the end of the season. Slocombe and Stubs will have time to develop; both are quick players who provide plenty of run-and-carry. Burke was delisted and re-drafted.

The Power had a list of 33 in 2023 as part of an assistance package for expansion clubs (32 and an inactive player), reducing to 30 for the 2024 season

Ins: Kirsty Lamb (Western Bulldogs), Molly Brooksby, Shineah Goody, Lauren Young (expansion pre-signings), Piper Window, Alissa Brook (draft)

Outs: Yasmin Duursma (Carlton), Lily Johnson (Melbourne), Erin Phillips (retired), Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap, Litonya Cockatoo-Motlap, Jade De Melo, Jade Halfpenny, Maggie MacLachlan, Jacqui Yorston (delisted)

2024 list: Alex Ballard, Ella Boag, Amelie Borg, Alissa Brook, Molly Brooksby, Janelle Cuthbertson, Abbey Dowrick, Hannah Dunn, Hannah Ewings, Angela Foley, Shineah Goody, Cheyenne Hammond, Gemma Houghton, Georgie Jaques, Maddy Keryk, Kirsty Lamb, Olivia Levicki, Maria Moloney, Justine Mules, Ebony O'Dea, Katelyn Pope, Matilda Scholz, Jasmine Simmons, Jasmin Stewart, Sachi Syme, Indy Tahau, Julia Teakle, Ash Saint, Piper Window, Lauren Young

Port Adelaide hit the jackpot this year, with two of the top draft prospects in the country in Goody and Young eligible for pre-selection through its academy. Lamb will have an instant impact in the middle of the field, working in tandem with best-and-fairest Dowrick, who's signed a three-year deal. Goody will provide some class on the outside, Window can rotate inside, while Young should slot straight into Phillips' spot as a forward-midfielder. It's a very young list, but one that should have teams on their toes over the next few years.

Shineah Goody, Lauren Young and Molly Brooksby during the 2023 AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium on December 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: Ally Dallaway, Jodie Hicks (Greater Western Sydney), Montana McKinnon (Adelaide), Isabel Bacon, Mackenzie Ford (draft), Tessa Lavey (inactive, toe)

Outs: Meagan Kiely (retired), Jess Hosking (delisted, then West Coast), Sarah D'Arcy, Meg Macdonald, Lilly Pearce, Steph Williams (delisted)

2024 list: Isabel Bacon, Katie Brennan, Monique Conti, Katelyn Cox, Ally Dallaway, Kate Dempsey, Molly Eastman, Grace Egan, Mackenzie Ford, Libby Graham, Caitlin Greiser, Jodie Hicks, Sarah Hosking, Courtney Jones, Poppy Kelly, Shelby Knoll*, Tessa Lavey, Beth Lynch, Laura McClelland, Ellie McKenzie, Montana McKinnon, Bec Miller, Amelia Peck, Stella Reid, Charley Ryan, Gabby Seymour, Eilish Sheerin, Maddie Shevlin, Charli Wicksteed, Jemima Woods, Emelia Yassir

*inactive

It'll be interesting to see how Richmond juggles its talls in 2024, bringing ruck McKinnon into the side. They like the ground-level work of Seymour, so there's a potential for Kelly to be pushed into a permanent forward role. Hicks is a steadier head in defence than Jess Hosking (who arguably has the edge in tackle pressure), while Lavey's work on the wing has almost been forgotten after a year on the sidelines. Bacon and Ford may not be needed straight away, given the older Dallaway has also been added to the midfield mix.

Richmond's Tessa Lavey celebrates a goal during round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: Rene Caris (Greater Western Sydney), Paige Trudgeon (Carlton), Kiera Whiley, Charlotte Simpson (draft)

Outs: Rosie Dillon, Deanna Jolliffe, Erin McKinnon, Renee Saulitis, Jayde Van Dyk (delisted)

2024 list: J'Noemi Anderson, Maddy Boyd, Alice Burke, Rene Caris, Steph Chiocci, Nat Exon, Ella Friend, Darcy Guttridge, Bianca Jakobsson, Grace Kelly, Jaimee Lambert, Caitlin Matthews, Molly McDonald, Simone Nalder, Rebecca Ott, Georgia Patrikios, Beth Pinchin, Nat Plane, Hannah Priest, Ash Richards, Tyanna Smith, Charlotte Simpson, Nicola Stevens, Hannah Stuart, Paige Trudgeon, Liv Vesely, Jesse Wardlaw, Serene Watson, Kiera Whiley, Nicola Xenos

The Saints have made a straight ruck swap, bringing in Caris for McKinnon. Trudgeon instantly boosts the backline, as will the returning Ott, who missed the year with an Achilles issue. The pair will be in competition with Pinchin and Boyd for spots, the latter also capable of playing forward. Dillon didn't play much in 2023, but Simpson is a tenacious ball-winner in a similar model, with a longer kick. The midfield is arguably the Saints' strongest line already, but they should be able to squeeze in the classy Whiley, who's a neat, well-rounded player. A host of players – including Lambert, Patrikios, Smith and Vesely – have signed for four years.

The Swans had a list of 34 in 2023 as part of an assistance package for expansion clubs (33 and an inactive player), reducing to 32 for the 2024 season

Ins: Giselle Davies (Gold Coast), Kiara Hillier (Brisbane), Holly Cooper (expansion pre-signing), Sarah Grunden, Lara Hausegger (draft), Hayley Bullas (inactive, ACL)

Outs: Aliesha Newman (Greater Western Sydney), Jaide Anthony, Kiara Beesley, Sarah Ford, Jenny Higgins, Bridie Kennedy, Kate Reynolds (delisted)

2024 list: Montana Beruldsen, Hayley Bullas, Maddy Collier, Holly Cooper, Giselle Davies, Laura Gardiner, Montana Ham, Alexia Hamilton, Cynthia Hamilton, Lara Hauseggar, Ella Heads, Kiara Hillier, Sofia Hurley, Sarah Grunden, Tanya Kennedy, Brooke Lochland, Paris McCarthy, Lucy McEvoy, Alice Mitchell, Chloe Molloy, Ally Morphett, Julie O'Sullivan, Bec Privitelli, Ruby Sargent-Wilson, Paige Sheppard, Bella Smith, Lisa Steane, Lauren Szigeti, Brenna Tarrant, Eliza Vale, Aimee Whelan, Alana Woodward

Sydney has added some key position depth in the form of Davies, who can play at either end of the field. Hillier is yet to debut, but is a nice rebound defender, while Grunden could conceivably fill the spot in the 21 of Newman, although she isn't quite as quick. Hauseggar is a very steady defender, while Cooper is an athletic midfielder. The Swans' biggest player movement win was convincing star ruck Morphett to turn down a hefty contract offer from the Dogs, staying for four years, along with breakout midfielder Gardiner.

Ally Morphett in action during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: Ali Drennan (Gold Coast), Roxy Roux (Fremantle), Annabel Johnson (Geelong), Jess Hosking (delisted free agent, Richmond), Verity Simmons (rookie), Jess Rentsch, Kayley Kavanagh, Georgie Cleaver, Matilda Sergeant (draft)

Outs: Shanae Davison, Eleanor Hartill (Brisbane), Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle), Kate Bartlett, Emma Humphries, Aimee Schmidt, Jess Sedunary, Issy Simmons (retired), Krstel Petrevski, Ella Smith (delisted)

2024 list: Jaide Britton, Abby Bushby, Georgie Cleaver, Ali Drennan, Emily Elkington, Amy Franklin, Kellie Gibson, Evie Gooch, Sasha Goranova, Dana Hooker, Jess Hosking, Annabel Johnson, Kayley Kavanagh, Sarah Lakay, Bella Lewis, Sophie McDonald, Jess Rentsch, Ella Roberts, Roxy Roux, Courtney Rowley, Beth Schilling, Matilda Sergeant, Verity Simmons, Belinda Smith, Emma Swanson, Charlie Thomas, Lauren Wakfer, Zoe Wakfer, Mackenzie Webb, Mikayla Western

It'll be an entirely different West Coast outfit taking the field in 2024. A third of the list has once again been turned over, and Daisy Pearce will be at the helm as coach. Drennan will fill McCarthy's role, and Johnson or Sergeant covering Hartill. Roux can slot into Davison's spot. Hosking can play across any line, but considering the number of forwards to have hung up the boots, may be needed in attack alongside Cleaver. Kavanagh is a genuine inside mid, and will be competing with the existing Eagles core for a spot in the 21, while Rentsch can play off half-back if required. West Coast won a stack of signatures from its top ranks, with Roberts, Swanson and Thomas all signing for four years, and Lewis and Rowley (who will be rehabbing a torn ACL) for three.

Ins: Lauren Ahrens, Jasmyn Smith (Gold Coast), Zimmie Farquharson, Analea McKee (Brisbane), Ellie Gavalas (North Melbourne), Mua Laloifi (Carlton), Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Brooke Barwick, Cleo Buttifant, Jorja Borg (draft)

Outs: Kirsty Lamb (Port Adelaide), Katie Lynch (Gold Coast), Celine Moody (Carlton), Gabby Newton (Fremantle), Richelle Cranston, Kirsten McLeod (retired), Daisy Bateman, Millie Brown, Bailey Hunt, Gemma Lagioia (delisted)

2024 list: Lauren Ahrens, Brooke Barwick, Elle Bennetts, Deanna Berry, Ellie Blackburn, Jorja Borg, Eleanor Brown, Cleo Buttifant, Dom Carruthers, Keely Coyne, Alice Edmonds, Zimmie Farquharson, Naomi Ferres, Jess Fitzgerald, Ellie Gavalas, Elisabeth Georgostathis, Maggie Gorham, Issy Grant, Brit Gutknecht, Sarah Hartwig, Mua Laloifi, Bree McFarlane, Analea McKee, Isabelle Pritchard, Aurora Smith, Jasmyn Smith, Elizabeth Snell, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Rylie Wilcox, Heidi Woodley

The Dogs have turned over a third of their list, with four senior players requesting trades out of the club. Ahrens will cover for Lynch, Borg for Moody, Gavalas for Lamb and draftee Weston-Turner for Newton, with raw ex-Lion McKee also an option in attack after the retirement of Cranston. Farquharson will also move into the new-look forward line after McLeod hung up the boots, while Laloifi will slot into defence in place of Hunt. Barwick is an elusive midfielder, a slightly different type to work with Blackburn and Gavalas, while the inexperienced Buttifant provides dash out of defence.