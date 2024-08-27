All the action from the state leagues across the country

Southport celebrates during its QAFLW Grand Final against Bond University. Picture: @SouthportSharks (X)

SOUTHPORT made history on Sunday, taking out its first ever QAFLW premiership, beating out reigning premier Bond University on the big day.

With the completion of the QAFLW competition for 2024, all state leagues have now wrapped up in anticipation of the AFLW's launch on Friday.

QAFLW

Southport v Bond University

A tight opening half had the game up for grabs at the main break, before Southport ran away with it to record a 35-point Grand Final win over Bond University.

Former Gold Coast player Kaylee Kimber was unanimously voted as the best on ground thanks to her 17-disposal, nine-intercept game for Southport.

Highly rated 2025 draft prospects Georja Davies (26 hitouts, one goal), Alannah Welsh (10 disposals, three goals), and Dekota Baron (nine disposals, one goal) were important in the win. Meanwhile, Madeleine Watt was hard at the contest, registering 10 clearances and 11 tackles across the game.

Potential No.1 draft pick come December, Havana Harris (18 hitouts, seven inside 50s) was impressive for Bond despite the loss, while former Gold Coast and Brisbane captain Leah Kaslar kicked two goals in the opening half.

Two other draft prospects this year, Bond University's Nyalli Milne (11 disposals, five tackles), and Mia Salisbury (16 disposals, six clearances) did their hopes to land on AFLW lists no harm.

