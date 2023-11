The top two teams suffered surprising defeats while the Swans won their first final in AFLW history. Check out the best pics from the first week of AFLW finals

Scott Gowans is seen after Sydney's elimination final win over Gold Coast on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne established itself as a team to beat, while Brisbane and Adelaide's tussle went down to the wire in an eventful first weekend of AFLW finals action.

The Swans made short work of Gold Coast to notch a win in its first final in AFLW history, while Essendon couldn't contain Geelong.

With plenty of highs and lows, check out the best pictures from an unforgettable round.