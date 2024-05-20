All the action from the state league competitions around the country

Dom Carbone poses for a photo during the 2024 VFL and VFLW season launch on March 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

DAREBIN recorded its first back-to-back wins in more than two years to shake up the VFLW, while a close loss for Claremont saw it fall from the top of the WAFLW ladder.

Emerging West Australian talent shone once again, with Zippy Fish, Claudia Wright, Noa McNaughton, and Lily Paterson all having big games.

VFLW

Williamstown v Carlton

A strong Williamstown outfit defeated Carlton by 28 points on Saturday afternoon to solidify its place near the top of the VFLW ladder with five rounds left to play.

Molly Simpson kicked three of the Seagulls' nine goals, as Ash Thorneycroft gathered 21 disposals.

Promoted from the Northern Knights in the Coates League, Hannah Scott continued her strong form for Carlton with a team-high 20 disposals and eight tackles.

North Melbourne v Essendon

Despite inconsistent form in recent weeks, North Melbourne abruptly halted Essendon's momentum with a 66-point win at Arden Street on Saturday.

The Roos enjoyed seven different goalkickers, including former AFLW-listed Bomber and Sun Alana Barba, who kicked two from 22 disposals.

Bomber Kodi Jacques was the only current AFLW player on the field, working hard for her 24 disposals and laying six tackles in the loss.

Casey v Geelong

Driven by a three-goal performance from former Collingwood AFLW winger Jo Lin, Casey recorded an important 13-point win over Geelong on Saturday.

Sarah D'Arcy was also damaging in front of goal with two goals, while former AFLW Demon Samantha Johnson gathered 23 disposals.

Geelong AFLW trio Brooke Plummer, Abbey McDonald, and Gabbi Featherston combined for 61 disposals across the day, but couldn't quite do enough to get their side across the line.

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs' surge up the ladder has continued after the club posted a fourth consecutive win, this time by 30 points over Collingwood.

2023 Bulldogs AFLW top-up players Dominique Carbone (20 disposals, one goal), and Sarah Skinner (17 disposals, one goal) were instrumental in the Dogs' win.

For the Pies, Kaitlyn Day was in the thick of it all day, finishing with 16 disposals and six clearances.

Carbone kicks the first for the Dogs 🐶



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/z0bzTbvNuZ — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 18, 2024

Box Hill v Darebin

After breaking nearly an 800-day drought last week, Darebin backed it up with a second consecutive win, this time by eight points over ladder-leader Box Hill.

Led once more by Western Bulldogs premiership player Ange Gogos who recorded a massive 30 disposals, nine tackles, and 10 clearances in the win.

Bridget Deed (22 disposals, six tackles), Sophie Butterworth (eight disposals, one goal), and Louise Stephenson (four disposals, five tackles) were the Hawks' three AFLW-listed players on the day.

Southern Saints v Port Melbourne

Port Melbourne fought out an important four-point win over the Southern Saints in a low scoring affair on Sunday afternoon.

Richmond leader Gabby Seymour was important for the reigning premiers with 20 disposals and eight marks in her first game for the year, while goals came via Ava Seton and Belinda Woolcock.

Former Carlton-listed player Winnie Laing was the leading possession winner on the ground with 24 in the Saints' loss.

SANFLW

North Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens

North Adelaide claimed its first points of the season, with an 11-point win over Woodville-West Torrens on Saturday.

Draft prospect Laela Ebert was impressive for the Roosters with an equal-game high 23 disposals and six marks. Eligible for the 2024 AFLW draft, Ebert is the daughter of North Adelaide champion Daniel, and uses her neat skills across all lines as a utility.

Tough inside midfielder Marlie Fiegert (28 disposals, six clearances) did all she could for the Eagles in the loss.

South Adelaide v Sturt

The South Adelaide Panthers are locked into second place on the ladder after a 21-point win over Sturt on Saturday.

Former Fremantle and Adelaide midfielder Nikki Nield was strong at the contest for the victors, finishing with 26 disposals, six clearances and nine tackles.

Isobel Kuiper was the standout performer for Sturt, with 23 disposals, 12 tackles, and six clearances.

Norwood v Glenelg

A late rushed behind resulted in the first draw of the SANFLW season, between ladder-leader Glenelg and Norwood, finishing 27 points apiece.

Emma Clark kicked two goals from six disposals for Norwood, while Jess Bates (29 disposals, 23 tackles, 10 clearances) starred once more for Glenelg.

West Adelaide v Central District

Reigning premier Central District claimed an important six-point win over West Adelaide to remain in third position after 10 rounds of the 2024 season.

Despite being without Caitlin Wendland, who was signed to Port Adelaide's AFLW side as a replacement player last week, Central District was well-led by Shelby Smith (23 disposals, eight clearances), and Katelyn Rosenzweig (three goals).

Two-time Adelaide AFLW premiership player Hannah Button worked hard for West Adelaide, her 12 disposals, 12 tackles and one goal not quite enough to drag her side over the line.

WAFLW

Claremont v West Perth

West Perth edged out a dominant Claremont team by two points on Saturday afternoon, shaking up the top end of the ladder after 12 rounds.

Former West Coast forward Imahra Cameron did the damage for West Perth on the scoreboard with three goals, while former Docker Bianca Webb (18 disposals, nine tackles) worked hard through the middle of the ground.

Top draft prospect Claudia Wright kicked two goals from 13 disposals in another strong performance for Claremont.

Subiaco v East Perth

Subiaco claimed an important 60-point win over a struggling East Perth outfit on Saturday afternoon.

Kate Pocsido kicked three of Subiaco's 10 goals for the day, while Tess Lyons led the field for both disposals (17) and hitouts (27).

Havana Milner kicked East Perth's sole goal of the day.

Swan Districts v South Fremantle

An impressive four-goal haul from former AFLW forward Emily McGuire led Swan Districts to an important 11-point win over South Fremantle as it looks to remain in the finals race.

Draft prospect Lily Paterson had 22 disposals for the Swans, strengthening her case to be signed later in the year.

Meanwhile another player on recruiters' radars for the draft, Noa McNaughton had 18 disposals for South Fremantle. Top prospect Molly O'Hehir copped what is expected to be a minor knee injury in the loss, finishing with just six disposals before being pulled from the field.

Peel Thunder v East Fremantle

With a huge 105-point win over Peel, East Fremantle knocked Claremont out of the top spot on the ladder for the first time this season. The Sharks were oppressive, holding the besieged Thunder scoreless.

Led by potential No.1 draft selection Zippy Fish (29 disposals, 12 inside 50s, two goals), East Fremantle simply did not let up.

2026 draft prospect Evie Cowcher did all she could for the Thunder across the backline with 25 disposals and six marks, but it was a tough day.

QAFLW

Wilston Grange v Aspley

Aspley's stronghold on the top of the ladder continues after a 65-point win over Wilston Grange on Saturday.

The only real downside in the win for Aspley was a head knock to new AFLW Lion Evie Long keeping her to just three touches.

Summer Hamilton and Gemma Dontacio were the two goalkickers for Wilston Grange.

Maroochydore v Bond University

Bond University piled on the pain for Maroochydore, defeating the Roos by 73 points on Saturday afternoon.

Former Brisbane and Gold Coast star Leah Kaslar was important for the Bullsharks with 14 disposals and a goal in the win, while new Lions draftee Sophie Peters was Maroochydore's best with 20 disposals and three clearances.

Coorparoo v Southport

Southport's strong season continued over the weekend as the club posted a 59-point win over Coorparoo to snatch third place on the ladder.

Maddy Baldwin and Tayla Gregory kicked seven goals between them for the Sharks, while Stephanie O'Brien recorded a game-high 27 disposals.

For Coorparoo, Grace Perry was strong in defeat, kicking two of the side's three goals.

University of Queensland v Yeronga

University of Queensland recorded its second win of the season, defeating a winless Yeronga by 39 points on Saturday.

Former Australian Diamond Gabi Simpson played her second game for the winners, recording 17 disposals and seven inside 50s for the University of Queensland.

Charlie Hellier and Madie Satyasiv were the goalkickers for Yeronga.