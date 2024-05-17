The Power have signed former Lion Caitlin Wendland

PORT Adelaide has signed former Brisbane midfielder Caitlin Wendland as an inactive replacement player for the coming AFLW season.

After initially being touted as a train-on player for Port Adelaide, the 20-year-old was signed to the Lions as a replacement player last year.

She played three games throughout the home and away season before moving back to her home state of South Australia.

Starting out her career as a small pressure forward, a move into the midfield last year saw her develop as a player.

Wendland was a key part of SANFLW club Central District's 2023 premiership, where she laid 21 tackles in the Grand Final victory.

This year she has played all nine of Central District's games, averaging 16.2 disposals and 7.6 tackles.

Caitlin Wendland warms up before Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Growing up playing high-level cricket, Wendland is a relative newcomer to footy, only picking up the oval ball in 2021.

She is one of two replacements Port Adelaide can sign ahead of the season, after prodigious young talent Lauren Young injured her ACL in the SANFLW earlier in the year, and experienced midfielder Hannah Dunn announced her pregnancy.

The AFLW pre-season officially begins on June 3, with the season proper set to begin in the last week of August.