Our experts take a look at what to expect from each of the clubs this AFLW season, starting with Essendon and Melbourne

Melbourne players look dejected after losing the semi-final against Geelong on November 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the AFLW season just around the corner, Credit to the Girls is back in a big way.

In a nine-part pre-season special, AFLW reporter Sarah Black, AFLW broadcaster Lucy Watkin, and AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani will take an in-depth look at every club in the competition and what fans can expect from them in 2024.

Essendon and Melbourne are the first cabs off the rank, and be sure to check back next Monday for the next instalment where the Credit crew will be looking at Port Adelaide and Gold Coast.

ESSENDON

The big question mark

Can the Bombers match it with the top sides this year? Sarah Black noted the Bombers’ poor track record against fellow finalists last year was a major handbrake on their development. "I'm curious to see how much of that gap they've bridged. I'm not expecting them to be a top-four side, but how much closer are they?" she asked.

Pass mark

Taking a big scalp. In their 21 games to date, the Bombers have beaten just one finalist along the way – Geelong in round six last year. Snatching a win against a side above them and challenging deep into a finals series is a solid benchmark to prove their development.

Players run through the banner before the AFLW Elimination Final between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, November 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Maddison Gay (Melbourne), Bess Keaney (Gold Coast), Amy Gaylor (priority selection), Emily Gough, Chloe Adams (draft), Brooke Sheridan (replacement signing)

Outs: Jess Wuetschner, Catherine Phillips, Danielle Marshall (retired), Alana Barba, Leah Cutting, Joanne Doonan, Renee Tierney (delisted)

Check out the full discussion below to hear all this, as well as what Sarah is most excited about when it comes to the Bombers this year and more.

MELBOURNE

The big question mark

Will a host of off-season changes will help get the 2022 (S7) premiers back to their best? "They've traded out four premiership players, and they've traded out a good depth player in Charlotte Wilson as well," Lucy said. "What do these changes mean for the Demons?"

Pass mark

Winning a final. Lucy has thrown down the challenge of a finals victory from Melbourne this year, with the club needing to show both its fans and the rest of the competition that it can compete on the biggest stage once more.

The Demons huddle during the AFLW Semi Final between Melbourne and Geelong at IKON Park, November 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Lily Johnson (Port Adelaide), Grace Beasley (rookie), Alyssia Pisano, Ryleigh Wotherspoon, Jacinta Hose, Jemma Rigoni, Delany Madigan (draft), Grace Hill (delisted free agent), Deby Taylor (replacement signing)

Outs: Libby Birch (North Melbourne), Maddison Gay (Essendon), Casey Sherriff, Eliza West (Hawthorn), Charlotte Wilson (Gold Coast), Georgina Fowler (retired), Jordan Ivey, Samantha Johnson (delisted)

Inactive: Jacinta Hose (ACL), Aimee Mackin (ACL)

Check out the full discussion in the video player above or podcast player below to hear the trio dissect these off-season changes, as well as what Lucy is looking forward to seeing from Melbourne this year, with a Taylor Swift reference thrown in for good measure.