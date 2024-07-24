Bec Beeson will captain Greater Western Sydney in 2024, taking over from Alicia Eva

Alicia Eva (left) and Bec Beeson pose for a photo at a GWS training session in July, 2024. Picture: GWS Giants

INAUGURAL Greater Western Sydney player Bec Beeson will captain the Giants in 2024 following long-time skipper Alicia Eva stepping down from the role.

Beeson is a local New South Wales product, plying her trade with the UNSW-ES Bulldogs before being drafted with pick No.32 in the inaugural Telstra AFLW draft.

After a career-best season, Beeson was named the 2019 Gabrielle Trainor medallist as the Giants' best and fairest player, while also being named in the All-Australian squad that season.

Her 50 career games haven't been without their challenges. Ongoing concussion concerns saw Beeson miss 2022 (S7) in its entirety and question her ability to get back on a footy field.

But her return last year was important for the Giants, where she played nine of a possible 10 games.

Rebecca Beeson and Alyce Parker during Greater Western Sydney's 2024 team photo day at VAILO Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

“I’m thrilled for Bec, she’s the perfect person to lead our program into a new era,” head coach Cam Bernasconi said.

“The role of captain is not just about what happens on the field but it’sabout setting the standards every day off it and the values you live by.

“Bec is a fantastic example of exactly what our club and playing group represent and the best choice to lead our young group into the future.

“Our leadership group represent the values of our team and each of them bring different traits and strengths which complement each other and make them great leaders both individually and as a group.”

GWS's 2024 AFLW leadership group (L-R): Tarni Evans, Kat Smith, Bec Beeson and Alyce Parker. Picture: GWS Giants

In a first for the club, Katherine Smith has been named as an official vice-captain, while Tarni Evans and Alyce Parker round out the leadership group.

The Giants launch their campaign on Saturday, August 31 against the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval in Canberra.