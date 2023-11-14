Fresh off a breakout season, Zarlie Goldsworthy has signed on with the Giants for another four years, while captain Alicia Eva will step down from the role ahead of the 2024 season

Zarlie Goldsworthy celebrates a goal during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RISING Star hopeful Zarlie Goldsworthy has committed four further seasons to Greater Western Sydney in a huge coup for the club.

The second-year player, who won the Gabrielle Trainor Medal on Monday night, was the standout performer for the embattled Giants in 2023, polling in every match of the season for the club’s count, including picking up maximum votes in her five-goal match against Carlton in round eight.

Goldsworthy swept the GWS awards night. collecting five gongs including the overall best-and-fairest, leading goalscorer and the members' choice award.

The midfielder thanked the Giants coaching staff for the work they did with her across her first two seasons in the competition.

“You have shown me a lot of support on and off the field,” Goldsworthy said in her acceptance speech.

“There were a couple of times I had to go back to Albury and you almost pushed me out the door and that just shows what a family club we are.

“To the girls - I wouldn’t come back here if I didn’t honestly love you. You create such a fun environment.

“It wasn’t a great season in terms of results but we stuck at it and it was still a great place to walk into every week.”

Newly appointed GWS president Tim Reed announced the monster deal on the night, reflecting on the importance of fostering young talent for the club.

“You’ve led on the field you’ve led off the field. Your performance remains something we hope you’ll take forward forever," he said of Goldsworthy

“You create such an inspiration to your teammates and you create an inspiration for all of us.”

With the 18-year old finishing more than 30 points clear of four-time Gabrielle Trainor medalist Alyce Parker, the Giants will hope Goldsworthy’s signing is a sign of more good things to come for the club.

In another sign of change at the Giants, captain Alicia Eva announced she would not be continuing as captain in 2024.

Eva has served as captain for the club for five seasons and will continue to lead the club on the field in 2024, away from the leadership group.

“After five seasons, I feel satisfied that I have left no stone unturned in working to make this team and this club better,” Eva said in an emotional speech.

“The timing is right for me and I’ll continue to play the game that I love - don’t worry, I’m not retiring myself just yet - but I need to allow some extra time for progressing life outside of football.”